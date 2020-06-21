Two SC companies scramble to meet the needs of coronavirus response

COLUMBIA — Two South Carolina companies jumped into action to meet the needs of the response to the coronavirus, manufacturing vital pieces of equipment at a time when they were urgently needed and unlikely to be easily available for import.

In doing so, they played key roles as the country rushed to provide the medical supplies needed to protect the lives of the sick and their caregivers.

In Columbia, ZVerse began March as a company that helped manufacturers by creating more effective computer files for their production processes. It had the capability to do some 3D printing but did not usually do manufacturing.

With the economy stalling out in mid-March, CEO John Carrington was wondering how many of the approximately 25 employees to lay off when calls began coming in. There were pleas coming from hospital officials, doctors and nurses: We don't have the protective equipment we need. Can you help us?

"It was pretty clear that people were hurting," Carrington said. "I felt like we didn't have a choice."

Mostly working from home, the ZVerse staff began designing face shields and orders began flooding in. They began to work with manufacturers that could make their design in great numbers, and even to hire more employees as orders continued to come in, including an order for 2 million face shields from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

In seven weeks, they made 7 million shields.

Delivering all those has been a constant scramble to take orders, line up materials, find warehouse space and get deliveries shipped. One example: ZVerse had no loading dock large enough to handle shipments carried by 18-wheelers, Carrington said.

That's something the company is looking to fix in a hurry. It could have 100 employees before the end of the year, and its second face shield design, intended for workers such as waiters or hair stylists whose work brings them in close contact with customers.

That face shield, introduced in mid-May, will be more popular than the first design if the early demand in any indicator, Carrington expects. By the end of the summer, ZVerse could make 20 million shields.

Another company pitching in against the novel coronavirus did not have to reinvent itself in order to help out.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing has been in Bamberg making washers and other plastic and metal machinery parts since the 1960s. The company constantly makes new items for its hundreds of customers, meaning that the process has to adapt hourly at times, sales manager Steve Cornforth said.

Other companies also do the kind of stamping and parts manufacture that Phoenix does, but the business has done well in Bamberg because it will make smaller batches of custom parts more readily than bigger competitors will, Cornforth said.

In late March, the company received two orders that were remarkable for the needs they were to fill: one was for a large number of parts for medical ventilator systems and another was a part to be used in hand sanitizer bottles.

Both orders were from major national companies that Cornforth is not free to identify.

It's not usual for Phoenix to get orders for parts it has never manufactured before. Phoenix has no catalog for standard parts, so everything is made to order, Cornforth said.

The orders related to the coronavirus were similar to what Phoenix does for many companies, although the order for six different ventilator parts was larger than many it receives: about 2.2 million parts. Company employees were well aware, however, that they were making items that were critically needed for the response to the coronavirus. A sign next to the stamping equipment reminded employees of the important work being done there.

"We wanted to meet this need to help our country and the world," Cornforth said.

The company filled both initial orders within a few weeks.

Both Cornforth and Carrington see the work their companies did as examples of how manufacturing items in the United States rather than overseas can make sense. Rethinking the assumption that importing items is the default choice might be one of the consequences of the coronavirus-related economic shutdowns.

"There are a lot of things that can be brought back here, but it requires people to think differently," Carrington said.