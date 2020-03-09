Two Kershaw students self-quarantined after potential exposure to coronavirus

After the state health department announced multiple presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Carolina over the weekend, some school districts have implemented new measures to limit the spread of the virus.

In Kershaw County School District, two students were working as interns at the same hospital where an elderly woman who presumably has the virus was treated.

Although neither student came in direct contact with the patient, the students were asked to self-isolate this week as a precautionary measure, the district announced Sunday.

One student attended North Central High School and one attended Camden High School.

There are four total presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Kershaw County, one presumptive positive case in Charleston County, and one presumptive positive case in Spartanburg County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As a result, the Kershaw school district decided to cancel all school-sponsored internship programs where students worked at hospitals, nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.

This decision impacts about 20 students across the district, according to spokeswoman Mary Anne Byrd.

"We still are working to provide them with meaningful experiences, perhaps with our school nurses, so they can have some on the job type training," Byrd said.

Most school districts have some form of career programs in place, according to S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown, and many of those programs include options for students interested in pursuing a job in the biomedical field.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

But when it comes to canceling these type of school-sponsored activities, Brown said, it will largely be a "discretionary call" made by school principals or the district's superintendent.

If students are working toward a nursing certificate or completing work at hospitals or nursing homes for class credit, "there's no indication that those need to stop this time," Brown said.

"Is it something people are going to be worried about? Probably, but I don't think that we're at a point in time where say any students that are working in hospitals don't need to be working there," Brown said.

In Charleston County, 16 students at Wando High School are enrolled in a health science clinical study course, which requires 40 hours of direct care to sit for the Certified Nursing Assistant exam, according to Career and Technology Executive Director Rich Gordon.

The district is "currently evaluating all options (primary and alternates) to determine the appropriate course of action" for this course, a spokeswoman said in an email to The Post and Courier.

In the wake of the presumptive positive cases in the region, the Kershaw district has also modified some of its lunchtime routines as another precautionary measure.

Students will no longer be able to get their own food at self-service stations and will no longer input their lunch identification number on a keypad to pay for their meal. Instead, school staff will ask the students for their number and input it for them.

The district also scheduled a deep clean of all school facilities and school buses out of an abundance of caution, Byrd said.

As of Monday afternoon, DHEC was still awaiting confirmation of the six presumptive positive cases through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.