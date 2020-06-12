You are the owner of this article.
Two Clemson football players, one basketball player test positive for COVID-19

webref Clemson logo

Clemson's "Tiger Paw" logo is one of the most recognized in college sports.

Two Clemson football players and one member of the men's basketball team have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Friday.

The three positive tests were among 169 conducted for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players and staff members as Clemson athletes return to campus for voluntary workouts.

Testing began June 8 and broke down as follows:

Staff working directly with student-athletes: 41 tested, 0 Positive.

Football: 104 tested, 2 positive.

Men’s Basketball: 12 tested, 1 positive.

Women’s Basketball: 12 tested, 0 positive. 

Cumulative: 169 tested, 3 positive.

The individuals who tested positive won't be publicly identified, but the school said the S.C. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control "will be notified according to their guidelines as means to trace known contacts."

Clemson sports medicine will "isolate the positive case and possible contacts," the school's release said.

Also on Friday, the University of Houston announced it was suspending voluntary workouts after six athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

At South Carolina, the football program is testing all players for COVID-19 as they return to campus. But coach Will Muschamp said testing results will not be made public.

