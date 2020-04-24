Trident United Way's COVID-19 response fund needs more help in meeting high demands

Trident United Way is asking for more donations after being unable to meet funding requests from local organizations in need of coronavirus relief support.

Back in March, the organization launched its Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund, a partnership with The Post and Courier that looks to address rising needs that come as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since its launch, the fund has raised over $300,000 through a combination of community support and $50,000 directly from Trident United Way. More than $160,000 was donated to eight Lowcountry organizations from the fund last week during the first phase of awards.

This week marked Trident United Way's second and third phase of awards from the response fund. Some $74,000 was distributed to seven organizations in need of additional support during the pandemic.

Those same organizations had requested over $200,000 in support, an amount which exceeded what was left in Trident United Way's response fund.

Caroline Byrd, Trident United Way's vice president of advancement, said that with unemployment in the region dramatically increasing, there are people in desperate need who probably never imagined needing help.

“We are proud to help our partners who are working so hard to help people across the tri-county, but the reality is this crisis is not going away and more help is needed now,” she said.

In an economic analysis by Jonathan Rauh, Trident United Way's vice president of evaluation and public policy, he predicts a nearly $2 billion negative hit to the tri-county's economy by the end of May.

"This is obviously a large transient shock," he said.

The seven groups that were a part of the second and third phase of donations were selected because of their ability to cover a wide range of basic needs like food, housing and medical needs.

Those seven organizations are James Island Outreach, Origin SC, Charleston County First Steps, Palmetto Community Cares, Charleston Area Senior Citizens’ Services, Humanities Foundation and Charleston Jewish Family Services.

Residents can visit Trident United Way's website at www.tuw.org/covid19response to help support the Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund.