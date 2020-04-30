Trident United Way raises nearly $350,000 for COVID-19 Response Fund

Trident United Way and The Post and Courier are wrapping up the COVID-19 Response Fund with more than $340,000 raised for tri-county nonprofits.

This partnership was launched in March with money raised through a combination of more than $290,000 in community contributions and a $50,000 match from Trident United Way.

The goal of the fund is to address rising needs that come as a result of the pandemic through distributing donations to organizations.

Since the launch, the funding has included three phases of donations to 15 tri-county groups that totaled nearly $240,000. They were chosen through a review process by Trident United Way because of their ability to address basic necessities like food, housing and medical needs.

Some of the groups are Helping Hands of Goose Creek, East Cooper Community Outreach, HALOS, Lowcountry Food Bank, Origin SC and Palmetto Community Cares.

Jennifer Jones, executive director of Helping Hands of Goose Creek, a food pantry, said that the donation was valuable and helped them buy additional food and hygiene products for families.

"April was a record-breaking month for us," she said.

Last year in April, they had 171 families come through their food pantry. This April, they served more than 300 families. For all of 2020, they have seen over 200 families each month. That only happened once in 2019.

Palmetto Community Care is a nonprofit that provides services to those living with HIV and AIDS in the Charleston area. Jason Kirk, the development director, said donations are down across the board for most nonprofits.

And while they are still having to see some clients in-person, most of their staff is working remotely. This has brought new expenses at a time where some of their biggest fundraising events had to be rescheduled for the fall.

So the donation from Trident United Way came at a very welcome time, he said.

"All nonprofits right now are being hit really hard," Kirk said. "They saw the need."

Their plan is to use the additional funding to help with food and utility assistance for their clients. This is especially valuable, he said, since they serve a community that was already struggling before the pandemic.

Trident United Way will still accept donations to the response fund next week as part of Giving Tuesday. Although more than $342,038 was raised for the fund, the organization received over $500,000 in requests.

Chloe Knight Tonney, Trident United Way president and CEO, said they are grateful to The Post and Courier and other organizations for their support of the fund.

"The negative human and economic toll of COVID-19 is like nothing we have seen before, and history will judge how we respond to this ongoing crisis," she said.

Trident United Way estimates that more than 8,000 families have been helped through the three phases of donations to Lowcountry organizations from the response fund. With the remaining financial requests, they believe another 4,400 have gone without their needs being met.