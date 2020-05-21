You are the owner of this article.
Trident United Way raises $425,000 for COVID-19 relief, a record event for the nonprofit

The Lowcountry Food Bank was one of 23 agencies that received funding from Trident United Way's Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund.

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

After kickstarting a fund dedicated to providing COVID-19 support to agencies across South Carolina's Lowcountry, Trident United Way recently broke its fundraising record for a single relief event. 

The Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund was launched in March to support community needs as a result of the pandemic. The goal is to provide funding to tri-county nonprofits and agencies seeing an uptick in help requests from residents for needs like food and medical concerns. 

Since that launch, the fund has raised $425,000, the highest amount raised for a single fundraising relief event by Trident United Way. The "1,000 year flood" emergency relief fund in October 2015 was the previous high mark, with $401,000 raised. 

"We are grateful to our individual, foundation and corporate donors who have stepped up to answer this historic challenge," Chloe Knight Tonney, Trident United Way president and CEO, said in a press release. "Their help will continue to be needed as this challenge continues.”

Through the fundraiser, Trident was able to distribute $332,000 funds to 23 organizations. Some of those organizations include Helping Hands of Goose Creek, the Lowcountry Food Bank, East Cooper Community Outreach, the Shifa Clinic and HALOS. 

Kim Clifton is the executive director of HALOS, an organization dedicated to supporting children facing abuse and their kinship caregivers. Those caregivers are often lower income, in poor health and over the age of 65, she said. So the current pandemic has hit those individuals hard, she said. 

"Thanks to Trident United Way and generous donors, emergency financial assistance has been available to assist kinship families, allowing children to remain in safe and stable homes with relatives who love them," she said. 

Dr. Reshma Kahn, the medical director for the Shifa Clinic, and her colleagues used the funds to support their food home delivery program. She said they still planned to try to do their program regardless of getting the money. But the funding did help tremendously. 

"It just gave us a boost of energy," she said. 

Berkeley County First Steps is another organization that was granted recently awarded funds a little over a week ago. Adrienne Troy-Frasier, the executive director, said the funding will create a safety net in their goal of improving early childhood development in Berkeley County. 

The money raised in Trident United Way's current relief fund was collected through 20 corporate gifts, 38 leadership donors and more than 200 additional donors. The organization also matched the first $50,000 raised by the fund. 

Despite being able to raise record funds, requests to the relief fund have reached nearly $600,000. Those interested in donating to fund can continue to do so through Trident United Way's website at www.tuw.org/covid19response.

Reach Jerrel Floyd at 843-937-5558. Follow him on Twitter @jfloyd134.

Jerrel Floyd is an Alabama raised reporter who covers Summerville and Dorchester County for The Post and Courier.

