Trident United Way partners with Post and Courier for Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund

Trident United Way is partnering with The Post and Courier to supply relief funds in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The organization has set aside $50,000 in emergency funds to match dollar-for-dollar public donations toward relief efforts up to $50,000.

The Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund will focus on rising community needs as a result of the pandemic. And all funding will remain in the tri-county area.

"This effort is vital to people who have had their lives turned inside out because of this national emergency," said Chloe Knight Tonney, Trident United Way president and CEO. "We stand united to support our community.”

Contributions to the fund will be used to help other nonprofits and emergency networks seeing an uptick in support requests from residents.

It will also be used to support community financial hardships due to any loss of work as a result of the pandemic. Many local businesses are expected to have layoffs, reduce work hours and see fewer customers in response to the growing pandemic.

Post and Courier Publisher P.J. Browning said the newspaper has a had a long-standing relationship with Trident United Way and helping the local community in times of need.

The publication is donating $5,000 to the fund.

"We are very thankful to have this organization in our community and hope that other businesses and individuals that are in a position to donate will do so." Browning said.

Contribute to the fund at tuw.org/covid19response through April 30.