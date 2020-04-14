Trident United Way launches first phase of coronavirus relief funding

As part of its first phase of financial support for coronavirus relief efforts, Trident United Way is dispersing $165,000 to eight organizations in the lowcountry that are providing pandemic resources to residents.

This comes after the organization announced a partnership with the Post and Courier in March through creating the Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund. The goal is to use the fund to address rising needs that come as a result of the pandemic.

Since the fund's creation, it has raised over $230,000. Included in that amount is also a $50,000 match from Trident United Way.

The eight organizations that will benefit from the first phase of support from the response fund include: The Lowcountry Hope Center, East Cooper Community Outreach, HALOS, Lowcountry Food Bank, Helping Hands of Goose Creek, Our Lady of Mercy Outreach Services/Neighborhood House, One80Place and the Salvation Army.

These organizations were chosen during a review process since together Trident believes they address a wide range of basic needs that include housing, food and medical support.

Chloe Knight Tonney, Trident United Way's president and CEO, said in a press release that they are grateful for all the individual and corporate donors who have supported the response fund so far.

“Like many past emergencies, we rely on trusted community partners who are able to make the biggest impact for the largest number of people," she said. "Now more than ever, we must stand united behind the power of philanthropy.”

For those interested in supporting the respond fund, they can do so online through Trident United Way's website at www.tuw.org/covid19response.