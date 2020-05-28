Tri-county election officials receive thousands of absentee ballots amid pandemic

The June 9 primary elections will mark one of the first times South Carolina residents will vote during the new COVID-19 pandemic normal and absentee voting is at an all-time high.
Earlier this month, South Carolina lawmakers approved a short-term bill that allows for voters to request a mail-in absentee ballot. And with medical and state officials still advising social distancing and recommending buildings limit their capacity, many counties have seen an expected uptick in the number of absentee ballots.
In Charleston's upcoming primary elections, the Democratic party is expected to have the most contested races with 11 primaries. Republicans will have six.
Isaac Cramer, the project officer for Charleston County's board of elections and registration, said more than 28,000 people have already requested absentee ballots. As of Thursday, 5,538 ballots have been returned.
They expect around 24,000 to vote absentee in the upcoming election. Residents can find updated election information via the county's website.
Adam Hammons, the registration and election director for Berkeley County, said it's hard for them to say how many people in Berkeley will vote absentee. He at least thinks the number would be over 6,000.
"I know our numbers will be much higher than past primaries," he said.
Of the nearly 9,000 absentee applications, 4,698 absentee ballots have been mailed. Back in 2018, they recorded a little over 800 absentee ballots.
"So a huge jump," he said.
One of the elections to watch in Berkeley is for the Senate seat in District 44. Moncks Corner resident and associate dean at the College of Nursing at the Medical University of South Carolina, Debbie Bryant, is challenging Kristopher Delorme, a Hanahan resident and Marine, for the Democratic nomination.
Brian Adams, a North Charleston police officer, and Gayla McSwain, a Goose Creek councilwoman, are going for the Republican nomination.
In Dorchester County, Mike Turner, the chief of public safety for the Citadel, is challenging L.C. Knight for the second time for sheriff. Knight has held the position since 2009 and beat Turner for back in 2012.
Dorchester County Spokeswoman, Tiffany Norton, said they have received 1,128 of the nearly 3,000 ballots they mailed out. This is three times what they normally receive during a primary, she said.
If the numbers continue to climb, they expect to see around 3,000 ballots.
The Dorchester County Election Commission's Executive Director, Todd Billman, said in a video posted to the county's website that his concern is with the safety of voters and his staff.
"We're trying to put every precaution in place to keep people safe," he said.
For residents who haven't requested their absentee application, the county encourages them to take advantage of their satellite absentee locations. They have the option of voting in-person absentee at the Dorchester County Clemson Extension Office on Johnston Street in St. George from now until June 8.
The Rollins Edwards Community Center on N. Hickory Street. in Summerville and the Wescott Park Community Center located on Dorchester Road in North Charleston are also options until June 5.