Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund for Charleston area tops $171,000 in less than a week

Residents and businesses have donated more than $171,000 to the Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund in less than a week.

The fund is intended to address emerging economic needs from the new coronavirus. All funds will stay in the tri-county. Trident United Way, in partnership with The Post and Courier, is administering the fund, which began collecting donations on Wednesday.

“This initial response of support for our friends and neighbors is overwhelming and shows how our community steps up to help in times of need,” said Chloe Knight Tonney, Trident United Way president and CEO. “As this crisis continues, more people will be needing our help. Thousands of people in the tri-county are now without regular paychecks.”

The total donated so far includes a $50,000 match from Trident United Way. In addition to 44 people who have made contributions, corporate partners together have donated more than $41,000. They are Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Ingevity, LS3P, NextEra Energy Foundation, Synovus Bank and The Post and Courier.

"This is when philanthropy touches lives," Knight Tonney said. "It is vital we continue building on these initial donations."

The contributions will be used for:

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Basic needs support to address loss of work or other financial hardships.

Deploying an emergency networks of agencies.

Supporting nonprofits with assistance requests and supplementing service capacity.

Contribute to the COVID-19 fund at tuw.org/covid19response through April 30. You can also mail a check, noting on the memo line Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund. Address to Attention: COVID-19 Response, Trident United Way, P.O. Box 63305, North Charleston, SC 29419.

The nonprofit encourages residents to call 211 if they are in need of non-emergency assistance. That service is underwritten by Trident United Way and can provide crisis intervention, supportive listening and referrals to free community resources.

Lowcountry residents can also get connected to local resources by calling the organization’s resource connection centers in Berkeley County, 843-761-6033, and in Dorchester County, 843-695-4261.