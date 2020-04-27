Town Council decides most Mount Pleasant parks will open Friday, over mayor's objections

MOUNT PLEASANT — Dozens of parks will reopen Friday morning with some restrictions and social-distancing rules still in effect, Town Council decided Monday night.

Mayor Will Haynie cast the lone vote against reopening the town's estimated 35 to 40 parks, saying the new coronavirus still presents too high a risk.

"I’m not willing to open 35 or 40 parks because we’ve done well with three," said the mayor, before being outvoted 8-1.

Three of the town's parks and playing fields reopened April 25 but with significant restrictions on activities and groups larger than three prohibited.

“Everything went so well that we feel very comfortable that this should be the next step," said Councilman Gary Santos, who has pushed to reopen the parks. “Our citizens are screaming for more things to do."

When most remaining parks open Friday, many of the same restrictions would remain: no groups larger than three, visitors would have to keep moving and no team or commercial activities would be allowed.

Tennis, pickleball and basketball courts would open but playgrounds would remain closed. Most parks would be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but Pickett Recreation Area — a narrow linear park at the end of Pitt Street — would remain closed.

“Mount Pleasant’s (coronavirus) cases, overall, have been pretty low," said Councilwoman Kathy Landing. "I think it’s time for people to get out and get some exercise."

Councilman Jake Rambo agreed.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“We not only have to consider the virus itself," he said. "We need to consider people’s overall health."

Special regulations in place due to coronavirus will include a one-way rule for using Shem Creek Park, which is primarily a network of boardwalks, so that people can maintain a safe distance from one another.

Town Council, which met through an online meeting that was posted on YouTube, also briefly discussed Mount Pleasant's upcoming budget. The town's budget year begins July 1.

“I think we all know that revenues will be down substantially," said Councilman Tom O'Rourke, chairman of the Finance Committee.

The town has frozen about 20 positions, but no revenue estimates or proposed solutions were discussed at the meeting Monday.

O'Rourke said a Finance Committee meeting needs to be scheduled, and tough decisions will have to be made.

The City of Charleston is bracing for a revenue loss of as much as a $42 million this year, officials said last week, primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on tourism. The city has frozen more than 60 unfilled positions to save money.

North Charleston has trimmed its budget for the coming year by $7 million, cut back on travel expenses and increased employee health insurance costs. Employees will get no raises under the budget that takes effect July 1.