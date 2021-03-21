Total COVID-19 deaths in SC close in on 8,000 as vaccination efforts grow

South Carolina is closing in on 8,000 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, as vaccination efforts across the state continue to grow.

On March 21, Palmetto Promise held a rural vaccination clinic on Wadmalaw Island where they partnered with Roper St. Francis Hospital in distributing hundreds of vaccines to minorities, rural residents and those most in need.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 654 confirmed, 405 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 459,417 confirmed, 82,165 probable.

Percent positive: 4.3 percent.

New deaths reported: 35 confirmed, 8 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,953 confirmed, 1,054 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.39 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of March 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (110), Charleston County (48) and Horry County (48) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 48 new cases March 20, while Berkeley had 12 and Dorchester had 16.

Deaths

Twenty of the new confirmed deaths reported were people age 35 to 64 and 15 were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 542 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 21, 133 were in the ICU and 66 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Though the prevalence of COVID-19 in South Carolina is consistently declining, disease researchers are increasingly concerned about "long COVID," loosely defined as cases where someone doesn't recover from the illness within a few weeks.

"Information is still emerging on long COVID," Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said. "We're seeing more cases than we initially anticipated."

She said some of the symptoms that can persist range from "peculiar" — such as the loss of taste or smell — to "concerning" — like shortness of breath.

There is no specific diagnostic test to confirm long COVID, Kelly added. Meanwhile, the National Institutes of Health announced an initiative in late February to further study the condition.