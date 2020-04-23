Top SC scientist says no mass gatherings until coronavirus cases fall sharply over 2 weeks

A top South Carolina scientist said Thursday she is unable to tell state leaders whether they can resume school and college classes this fall and said mass gatherings — including church services — should not take place until coronavirus cases show sharp decreases for at least two weeks.

State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said South Carolinians should not read too much into recent orders easing some restrictions, including reopening stores and public accesses to beach and boat ramps.

“Even though there is some relaxation in restrictions on the types of of services that are being offering in the community, we are hearing some troubling questions that lead us to believe that people are misinterpreting a reopening to be resumption of normal activities versus access to critical services,” Bell told WIS-TV in Columbia.

Bell said people should not participate in "any group or congregate activities," use social distancing while out in public and wear a mask while shopping to help curb new cases of COVID-19 that appear to have plateaued.

Gov. Henry McMaster cited the slowing growth of cases in easing some restrictions. His task force looking at recovering from the pandemic met for the first time Thursday.

The governor has said he will follow the advice of Bell and other state health leaders in deciding when to end a stay-at-home order and allow dining inside restaurants and reopening of close-contact businesses, such as hairstylists, gyms and arenas. He has not released dates for easing those bans.

Schools statewide were closed for the academic year on Wednesday. Bell told WIS it is too early to know whether students can return to schools and college in August because health officials do not know if the coronavirus will continue to circulate at all times or have a seasonal pattern like the flu.

“At this time, we don’t have specific recommendations because we need to understand what we’re looking at,” she said. “But any kind of congregate settings like schools where people are together in confined spaces for prolonged periods of time is different from opening businesses where they can limit the number people who are in a facility at a certain time and you're able to social distance and you can look and see who is in your immediate surroundings and keep yourself away. That’s not what can happen in schools or churches or other congregate settings."

Bell said she would like to see a significant drop in cases over 14 days — the incubation period of the coronavirus — before seeing people go to mass gatherings again. President Donald Trump also suggested a two-week drop in cases before states ease restrictions.

“Until we reach that point, large-scale gatherings will only serve to increase disease transmission in the community because there will continue to be people in the community who may be ill or even individuals who do not have symptoms but who may be shedding the virus and when you bring people in close contact that’s how it is spread person to person,” Bell told the television station.

“And so I cannot emphasize enough the importance of maintaining social distancing until we are reassured that the numbers have gone down and that the numbers are staying down.”

COVID-19 has struck nearly 5,000 South Carolinians as of Thursday, killing 150.