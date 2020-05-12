Top Charleston tourism leader testifies in Washington about 'great concern' for industry

Charleston's top tourism leader testified before a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday about her "great concern" for the the industry's future.

Helen Hill, CEO at Explore Charleston, was one of six witnesses to address members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

The session was centered on the issue of liability as businesses start to reopen and the spread of COVID-19 continues. Hill argued in favor of passing policy that would shield businesses from coronavirus-related litigation if they are following health guidelines and "acting in good faith."

During the hearing, Hill said there is "really great fear, particularly from small businesses" in Charleston about the possibility of getting sued by employees or customers who contract coronavirus.

Restrictions on South Carolina's restaurants and retail stores have already been lifted, but Hill said additional protections are needed to give some businesses "the confidence that they can move forward and reopen their doors."

In her testimony, Hill listed a series of figures to show how the U.S. travel sector has been "rocked to its core." So far, 8 million travel-related jobs have been lost, and declines in travel spending are expected to add up to about half a trillion dollars by the end of the year.

Charleston's own tourism economy has declined 70 percent, Hill said.

"Travel businesses of all sizes closed or emptied in the interest of public health, with small travel businesses bearing the brunt of the economic losses," she said in her testimony. "These are the small businesses that we all know and love, the backbone of our communities: the mom and pop restaurants, the quaint hotels, the independent walking tour guides and the historic attractions."

About half of South Carolina's 1,200 hotels closed temporarily because of the health crisis. Many have reopened, but about 200 still remained closed at the end of last week.

Multiple independentlyowned restaurants in the state have closed permanently because of losses incurred during the pandemic, most recently downtown Charleston's oldest family-owned restaurant.

In addition to being CEO of Explore Charleston, Hill serves on the U.S. Travel Association's board and chairs the board that oversees Charleston International Airport. She is also a member of accelerateSC, a group assembled by Gov. Henry McMaster to strategize the state's COVID-19 response.

Hill referenced a letter sent to Congressional leaders Monday by a coalition of travel associations and business groups. The signers, which include the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association and the South Carolina Retail Association asked for a "targeted and limited safe harbor from liability."

The letter called out "legal uncertainty" caused by the "evolving information" coming from local, state and federal guidelines.

All five witnesses called on at Tuesday's hearing agreed that businesses need clearer, science-based directions to follow as they try to safely reopen, but some did not support the argument that additional liability protections are necessary.

Anthony Perrone, for example, who leads the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, a labor group that represents workers across a number of industries, including retail, meatpacking and hospitality, cautioned against providing a "blanket of immunity" to businesses.

"This is not about being anti-business; this is about being pro-safety," he said.

In his closing closing remarks for the hearing, Graham said that the "big hole in the puzzle now" is the standards for businesses to follow when they reopen.

"There's no rules about how to protect yourself from coronavirus in a uniform way — the same for a convenience store, the same for a tourist shop," Graham said.