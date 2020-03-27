Tool to get more out of ventilators, built in SC, receives fast-track approval from FDA

Life-saving breathing machines could be able to support up to four patients — instead of one — thanks to an medical invention that doctors at Prisma Health and the University of South Carolina built in a matter of weeks.

Like a pair of headphone splitters, the Y-shaped device connects to ventilators and allows air to flow in multiple directions to multple recipients.

It isnt a solution that health care professionals would be use under normal condtions. But as the coronavirus pandemic worsens in the United States and around the globe, hospitals everywhere have worried they will be short on ventilators.

"Sometimes simple is elegant," said Dr. Peter Tilkemeier, chair of the Department of Medicine at Prisma Health–Upstate.

Ventilators, which can run between $25,000 and $50,000, are needed to save patients with advanced cases of COVID-19. The machines are already in short supply in New York City, currently the hotspot in the United States.

A Prisma Health physician had the idea for the device a few weeks ago. It took a "village" of experts from multiple institutions to take from conception through an expedited approvals process just a few weeks later, Tilkemeier said.

Then, USC engineers built a 3D model.

The invention was fast-tracked through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval process, and initial tests on mannequins proved successful.

With th first steps complete, the device is now being field-tested at New York and New Orleans hospitals, which will relay feedback to South Carolina.

"We're aware that this may need tweaking," said Dr. Marjorie Jenkins, chief academic officer at Prisma Health. "We're going to be working with clinicians around the U.S. to help us make this the most effective method possible."

She said communications with the FDA began over the weekend. The effort was grant-funded, and the tools will be provided at little-to-no cost once they are ready to be rolled out.

Companies, including Hewlett-Packard, have agreed to produce them.

Similar solutions have been used before in times of crisis, Tilkemeier said. But the 3D-printed version's price point and simplicity means it could be deployed across the nation relative quickly.

About 20 percent of COVID-19 patients need to be hospitalized, and 20 percent of those will admitted to an intensive care unit.

Right now, South Carolina's hospitals have enough ventilators to care for patients sick with coronavirus disease. Prisma has 342 machines between its 12 hospitals, according to a survey by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state had 456 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon.

KershawHealth, the hospital serving the epicenter of South Carolina's coronavirus outbreak, has only eight ventilators on-hand. As of Sunday, when DHEC completed its survey, six of those ventilators were already in use.

Some counties lack ventilators altogether.

The code written for the new device is open-source, meaning any hospital with a 3D printer could make its own, said Hossein Haj-Hariri, dean of the College of Engineering and Computing at USC. While the process is slow, Haj-Hariri said, many cities and universities have access to injection molding machines, which could spit out hundreds of units within moments.

"This is the type of solution that people can use everywhere in the world," Haj-Hariri said. "This is ramping up into a peak, and we need quick solutions."

It uses simple, cheap materials available anywhere.

Engineers already are working on enhancements that will help regulate the flow of air to the patients who are connected to the ventilator. But the immediate priority is to is to get the device to hospitals as quickly as possible.