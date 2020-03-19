To keep people in homes during outbreak, SC Supreme Court halts all foreclosures

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a statewide halt on court foreclosures, its latest measure to help ensure people don't lose their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.
The edict from S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty called for an indefinite moratorium on any foreclosure hearings, sale of foreclosed property or other court orders mandating people leave their homes.
On Tuesday, Beatty put a freeze on all the state's eviction court hearings until May 1. He clarified that order Thursday, adding that in the meantime, S.C. judges also may not issue any orders ejecting people from their homes.
