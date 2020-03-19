You are the owner of this article.
To keep people in homes during outbreak, SC Supreme Court halts all foreclosures

S.C. Chief Justice Donald Beatty ordered halt to foreclosures, evictions

S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty has halted evictions and foreclosures in response to the coronavirus outbreak. File/AP

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a statewide halt on court foreclosures, its latest measure to help ensure people don't lose their homes during the coronavirus outbreak. 

The edict from S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty called for an indefinite moratorium on any foreclosure hearings, sale of foreclosed property or other court orders mandating people leave their homes. 

On Tuesday, Beatty put a freeze on all the state's eviction court hearings until May 1. He clarified that order Thursday, adding that in the meantime, S.C. judges also may not issue any orders ejecting people from their homes. 

Joseph Cranney is a reporter based in Columbia, covering state and local government. He previously covered government and sports for newspapers in Florida and Pennsylvania.

