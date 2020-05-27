Tip pools could become more common in Charleston area as restaurants seek loan forgiveness

Charleston area restaurants that received federal loans to cope with the coronavirus pandemic can adjust their compensation terms, a fact that has surprised some front-of-house workers who’ve gone back to their jobs.

A downtown Charleston restaurant employee recently shared with The Post and Courier an internal document outlining the establishment of a tip pool under which tips are merged and then doled out to those workers earning the tipped hourly minimum wage of $2.13 “on a pro-rata basis based on total hours worked.”

The agreement also guarantees the employee will earn no less than a set amount per period, with the employer subsidizing tips if necessary.

Other local restaurant employees may soon see similar paperwork, assuming they haven’t already been presented with something like it, experts say.

While workers may not uniformly support a tip pooling system, a tax attorney who has led Paycheck Protection Program webinars for The James Beard Foundation says there’s no rule preventing restaurant owners from shifting part of their repayment burden to customers. A legal tip pool could help with that effort, according to James P. Joseph of Arnold & Porter's Washington, D.C., office.

At the very least, Joseph said, a pool standardizes tip reporting, which isn’t always the norm in places where it’s common for a server to find a $20 bill in the check presenter.

“If waiters are not in the habit of reporting tips, then the owner of the restaurant would sort of be disadvantaged,” said Joseph, referring to loan recipients’ obligation to spend 75 percent of loan proceeds on payroll. Owners can count tips toward total payroll, but only if they are aware of them.

Additionally, Joseph says owners “want wages to be as high as possible” because as soon as they’ve attained loan forgiveness they can use their money for other expenses, such as rent. That's another reason to hike hourly wages or put gratuities in a shared pot for all tipped employees, rather than letting one server with a few generous guests walk away richer from a single lucky shift.

According to new Interim Final Rules issued Friday by the Small Business Administration, cash tips are classified as “payroll costs.”

Still, Joseph adds restaurateurs are bound by federal labor laws.

“There’s nothing in the PPP to facilitate wage theft,” he said.

That means that tips remain the sole property of the employee and can’t be used by employers for any purpose other than offsetting their minimum wage obligation or furthering a valid tip pool.

And it’s not just employers who can’t help themselves to tips. Any tip pool that includes “employees who do not customarily and regularly received tips, such as dishwashers, cooks, chefs and janitors” is not valid, according to the Department of Labor.

Congress is now weighing changes to the Payroll Protection Program, so forgiveness schemes may yet change. But Dan Cantor, also a partner at Arnold & Porter, says the overriding goal remains to move workers off unemployment and back onto their employers’ full-time payroll.