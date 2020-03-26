Tim Scott: CARES Act will help us as we battle COVID-19 together

Over the past few weeks, I have talked with thousands of South Carolinians who are learning to completely rework their lives in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. From parents having to simultaneously learn to work from home and watch over their kids’ educational activities, to restaurant and hotel workers laid off or furloughed, to seniors unable to even see their own families, we are all figuring this out together.
As we began learning more about COVID-19 and seeing its devastating effects in countries like Italy and Spain, I voted for the passage of the first relief bill March 5. That package contained $8.3 billion to secure medical supplies and support the efforts of federal, state and local health agencies; however, this was only the start. We soon saw this coronavirus spread across our country, with the first case appearing in South Carolina March 6, and as a result, the nation’s economy slowed to a crawl.
This is a challenge unlike any we have faced in my lifetime. Our enemy is unseen, its weaknesses unclear, and the duration of the fight unknown. As a man of faith, I have indeed spent much time this month in prayer and quiet contemplation. But I also have spent countless hours in the Capitol, working to bring tangible, commonsense solutions that offer quick yet sustainable relief to the people of South Carolina and beyond.
To that end, the CARES Act that was passed Wednesday by the U.S. Senate, though imperfect, will help stem the relentless tide crashing on our nation’s amazing health care workers while providing immediate, efficient relief to small businesses, those who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic and our economy as a whole.
South Carolinians facing unexpected and urgent financial insecurity will see recovery checks of up to $1,200 for those making less than $75,000 a year, or $150,000 for joint filers. For workers who have already lost their job, the CARES Act expands unemployment insurance to include those traditionally barred from applying, such as those who are self-employed, working as independent contractors or unable to show a sufficient work history. These provisions will provide immediate help to waiters whose restaurant has closed, or the cashier at a clothing store that has temporarily closed, and help ensure 100 percent of their salary is covered for the next four months.
To aid our small businesses and their employees, the CARES Act provides more than $450 billion by temporarily expanding and streamlining the existing 7(a) loan program. This will help negate some of the well-intentioned but potentially harmful effects a bill passed last week would have had on small businesses and their employees. I voted against that package because it mandated that small businesses spend money they simply did not have — a mandate that was sure to accelerate layoffs and terminations. Thankfully, the CARES Act will help prevent that Catch-22.
This third relief package also directly addresses the burden on the health care system. As we do our part at home to “flatten the curve” through social distancing, the bill provides $117 billion for hospitals and veterans’ health care. It also helps ramp up production of personal protective equipment by reducing legal barriers for manufacturers of that equipment, extends funding for community health centers, and keeps certain payments in place for hospitals serving a high number of Medicaid and uninsured patients.
Finally, I championed for the protection of all of our students, especially those at institutions of higher education. By granting colleges and universities, including our historically black colleges and universities, more avenues to deploy certain portions of grant funding to best suit their individual needs, each institution will be in a better position to move forward despite disruptions and challenges brought on by COVID-19.
Despite what is still in front of us, I know we will persevere. For better or worse, Americans always do what we have to in times of crisis. One thing we must not do is lose our optimism for the future. Our best days are ahead of us, and despite our social distancing today, we will pull together and weather this side by side.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is a Republican from South Carolina.