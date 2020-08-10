Tidelands Health to allow limited visitation at hospitals

Tidelands Health is allowing hospitalized patients to be visited by a patient support partner, with the health system announcing it will allow one adult support partner per hospitalized patient with certain restrictions and precautions at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital.

Carl Lindquist, spokesperson from Tidelands Health, said they were able to allow this new visitation because of the Safe in Our Care protocols established during the beginning of June.

These protocols include additional plexiglass shields and glass doors, stricter hygiene and cleaning procedures, e-visits and adding a safe care navigator in the lobby.

"With our Safe in our Care protocols in place, we are able to safely allow visitation because we know how important support from loved ones is to our patients," Lindquist said.

The patient support partner can be any adult designated by the patient, according to Lindquist. Each patient may designate one support partner for the length of their hospital stay. Family members may not switch out after a selection is made.

Those in COVID-19 isolation may not be visited by a support partner out of concerns for everyone‘s safety.

The designated patient support partner must adhere to additional guidelines to reduce the spread of the coronavirus:

For inpatients, the support partner may visit between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

The patient support partner may not visit any area of the hospital other than the patient’s room.

The cafeteria is not open to patient support partners. Plan ahead to bring needed food and drink.

In the emergency department, a patient support partner may be allowed when certain medical criteria are met.

“Tidelands Health understands the value of family support for our patients, and we have established strict safety guidelines for the protection of our patients, visitors and team members,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health.

All support partners will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. This includes a temperature check before entry is allowed. Those with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be permitted to enter.

A face mask must be worn at all times.

Anyone coming to the hospital for an appointment should arrive early to allow extra time for the screening process.