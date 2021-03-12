Tidelands Health launches new scheduling tool for COVID-19 vaccines

MURRELLS INLET — Tidelands Health is trying to streamline appointment bookings for COVID-19 vaccines with a new scheduling process that launched this week.

Eligible individuals can schedule an appointment at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine/ or by calling 1-88-567-3144. The health care provider said people are no longer placed on a wait list.

This new scheduling tool was rolled out as the state moved into Phase 1B of coronavirus vaccine distributions on March 8.

A news release said an estimated 220,000 people along the Grand Strand are eligible to receive a vaccine in Phase 1B.

Tidelands Health has administered nearly 36,000 doses of vaccines to-date in Horry and Georgetown counties.

Gayle Resetar, COO at Tidelands Health, said the of number of people who have been vaccinated is encouraging.

"We're proud of this great start, but we know there are many, many more people in our region who are awaiting a vaccine," Resetar said. "We won't let up until everyone who wants a vaccine has received it."

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 756 confirmed, 152 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 453,093 confirmed, 77,787 probable.

Percent positive: 4.9 percent.

New deaths reported: 10 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,814 confirmed, 1,019 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70.5 percent.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of March 10, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (121), Horry (70) and York (62) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 46 new cases on March 12 while Berkeley counted 13 and Dorchester had 17.

Deaths

Two of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64, the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 585 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 12, 158 were in the ICU and 55 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Health care professionals in South Carolina said in order to beat COVID-19, people should get the vaccine when its their turn to do so.

Efforts to make vaccines available to all South Carolinians are ongoing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least 14 days before getting any other vaccine, including those for flu or shingles. People who get another vaccine first, should wait the same length of time before getting the shot for the coronavirus.

More information can be found at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.