Tidelands Health becomes second in state to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for staff members

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Tidelands Health announced July 16 that it is requiring its staff members to be vaccinated from COVID-19, the second health system in the state to do so behind MUSC Health.
Vaccination is required for all employees, employed providers, volunteers, learners and contractors as part of the health system’s commitment to protect patients and fellow employees, Tidelands released in a statement.
“The majority of our employee and physician partners, including more than 90 percent of employed physicians, have already received the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer, in a press release. “It is our responsibility to our patients and to each other to move to a fully vaccinated workforce."
Vaccinations for those associated with Tidelands Health will have to be completed by Sept. 7. An attestation and declination process has been established for individuals who cannot receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons, the release stated. Individuals who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 may also choose to decline the vaccine.
Those who do not comply by the deadline will be fired.