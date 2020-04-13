Thousands of SC employees in K-12 schools file for unemployment amid coronavirus closures

Employees in K-12 schools across South Carolina are rapidly joining the ranks of those laid off from their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although all 60,000 or so of the state's public school teachers are continuing to be paid during widespread school closures, other employees who work in schools across the Palmetto State aren't as fortunate.

More than 2,200 elementary and secondary school employees across South Carolina have filed new unemployment claims over the past month, according to data released by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. This subset of employees has repeatedly been ranked within the agency's top 10 breakdown of unemployment claims by industry since the week of March 16, when most schools statewide shut their doors following Gov. Henry McMaster's mandate.

More than 1,160 elementary and secondary school employees filed initial claims the week of March 30 alone. Some 300 of those claims included teachers, instructors and teachers assistants, most likely from private and independent schools or preschools.

These figures do not include school employees hired through temp agencies, such as substitute teachers, said DEW spokeswoman Heather Biance.

A breakdown from last week's claims has not yet been released.

All public school teachers, guidance counselors, instructors or anyone else on the state's salary schedule have not been affected by the widespread layoffs seen across the state as a result of COVID-19, said S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown. Those employees have continued to receive paychecks as normal, despite school closures, Brown said.

But part-time, hourly workers and support staff at these schools, such as bus drivers, custodians, secretaries, maintenance workers and substitute teachers, as well as those working at private K-12 schools, might not have the same stability.

The state education agency has encouraged school districts to continue paying its support staff throughout the closure, Brown said, although there are no guarantees.

"I can't say with 100 percent certainty that every bus driver or every food service person is continuing to work, but we've obviously encouraged them to do that," Brown said.

Impact on support staff

Much like school teachers, many of the state's bus drivers are employees of local school districts, but the state does help supplement their wages, Brown said. The state has continued to front those funds.

Around 2,000 or so buses have been requested from the state's fleet for districts to use specifically for food service-related activities. Another 500 or 600 have been requested to use for mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, Brown said. "That's half the state fleet. So you've got a need for half of those buses to be running with some regularity. But in terms of staffing, I'm not sure exactly where they're at with bus drivers and how they may be utilized," he said.

All direct Charleston County School District employees are still being paid throughout the school closures, including food service workers, said spokesman Andy Pruitt. But the district also has support staff, including custodians and bus drivers, that are hired through third-party contractors.

CCSD uses Durham School Services to contract its bus drivers. The district has reached an agreement with Durham to pay a portion of their normal daily revenue, which has allowed the company to pay its employees despite the school closures, said Durham spokesman Ed Flavin.

Normally, over 350 Durham employees work on school buses across the district each day. Now, only approximately 120 employees are actively reporting to work daily. Some of them might have filed for unemployment last week, Flavin said, since the district was on spring break.

Berkeley County School District is paying all full-time positions and "most part-time positions," said spokeswoman Katie Tanner.

Substitute teachers have also been affected. Both Charleston and Berkeley school districts use Kelly Education services to find and hire substitutes. Kelly Education spokeswoman Denise Ridenour said many of its employees have had their employment suspended. Some have found work as virtual substitute teachers, and the company has also been able to find non-instructional positions for some employees in various remote jobs throughout Charleston, including positions at call centers, Ridenour said.

There has been a "drastic decrease" in the payments that CCSD has paid out to substitute teachers because of school closures, Pruitt said.

Private school concerns

Another chunk of those filing for unemployment could come from the state's hundreds of private schools, Brown said.

Shannon Smith, the director of Sundrops Montessori in Charleston County, said she hasn't had to lay off any teachers yet but is dangerously close to doing so. The private school system employs 100 or so staff at multiple locations across the Lowcountry. Like schools across the state, it closed its doors as a result of the pandemic.

Smith said Sundrops has submitted its application for a federal small business loan program that would provide some relief for employees. If that funding doesn't come through, "We’ll have 100 employees to send to the unemployment line, which we’re really trying to not do right now," she said.

To help out, some families have made private donations. Others have opted to pay for next year's tuition in advance. The school has been working with families on a case by case basis who no longer could afford tuition payments, Smith said.

Since it's a private institution, Sundrops is not supported by any public funding. The school originally was set to reopen Monday, a date that's since been postponed.

"Now we're at the point where we absolutely need the loan," she said. "We’ve hit that point."