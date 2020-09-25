Thousands of late SC coronavirus test results reported to DHEC for second time this week

South Carolina public health officials announced on Friday that Doctors Care, a network of urgent care clinics across the state, reported the results of more than 7,000 coronavirus tests.

The results included about 400 positive results for COVID-19 and cover a time frame from July 1 through Wednesday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Officials have updated the state's coronavirus databases, DHEC said.

It was the second time this week the agency received previously unreported test results.

On Tuesday, DHEC announced Augusta University Healthcare submitted the results of about 15,000 coronavirus tests, about 2,000 of which were positive. The results spanned from March 18 to Sept. 17. The Georgia lab didn't report those tests until Monday.

Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said Friday that the vast majority of laboratories are reporting positive and negative COVID-19 tests on time and as required, and that DHEC is able to take enforcement action against institutions that aren't in compliance with reporting rules.

But the slew of new test results reported this week — about 22,000 in total — is unlikely to have much impact on critical metrics, like daily percent positive rates, because the tests were spread over several months, Bell said.

The sheer volume of tests being conducted is also pushing the limits of the nation's capacity to report and track the data.

Bell said that for most diseases, only the results of positive tests have to be reported.

The exception: COVID-19, she said.

"It’s not just that we’re requiring negative results," Bell said. "It’s that we’re conducting tens of thousands of tests."

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 647, a 309 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 140,056, plus 3,846 probable cases

New deaths reported: 20

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,114, plus 183 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 773

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Total tests in S.C.: 1,334,630

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 10.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Friday were Greenville, 90; Richland, 74; and Spartanburg, 47.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 21 new cases, Berkeley had 10 and Dorchester had 18. Two patients died in the tri-county, according to DHEC: one in Charleston and one in Dorchester. Both were age 65 or older.

Deaths

Of the 20 new deaths, 15 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, according to DHEC. Four middle-aged patients, aged 35 to 64, and one young adult, age 18 to 34, also died. They resided in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Lancaster, Marion, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 773 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Friday, DHEC said 191 were in intensive care and 101 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they've been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested.

"If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month," DHEC said.

There are 338 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and 257 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.