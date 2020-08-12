Thousands of CCU students move in with ‘touchless’ drive-thru process amid COVID-19 pandemic

About 3,300 students are expected to move into Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls this week as Horry County continues to see coronavirus cases rise.

The university’s housing and auxiliary enterprises departments created a touchless drive-thru move-in for incoming residents that started with new and transfer students Wednesday.

“It’s mostly the same kind of experience for a student, plus (wearing) a face mask,” said Steve Harrison, CCU's Vice President for Auxiliary Enterprises.

The new move-in process begins near the U.S. 501 side of campus where students and two people helping them move in check in at their appointment time. Students drive up, hold their phone to the window and scan the QR code they received when making their move-in appointment and are given their key. From there, students unload at their residence hall.

Typically prior to the pandemic, students would check in inside a large gym on campus in a festival-type atmosphere, Harrison said.

CCU has gone to extensive measures to implement social distancing, reducing seating in dining halls and more sanitation, as well as requiring face masks.

Classes are slated to start Aug. 19 online, followed by a transition back into classes after Sept. 8, if the student chooses. The university is currently rolling out its Comeback Plan to prepare staff and students to return to campus, while also requiring them to take COVID-19 training.

Harrison said CCU is fortunate to have a high percentage of single bedrooms, which would make quarantining easier if a student was exposed to or tested positive for the virus. No more than 7 to 8 students are being assigned to a living space, he said.

Students are asked to report any COVID-19 symptoms or exposures to student health services, Harrison said. If a first-year student in a more communal-style residence hall is exposed to the virus or tests positive, the student will be taken to an off-campus apartment with a single bedroom and bathroom to recover and quarantine, Harrison said.

Coastal Carolina is using a phase system to determine how the campus will operate. During Phase 0 — March 15 to July 15 — the university operated at a limited capacity.

The campus is currently in Phase 1, where staff and students are transitioning back onto campus, slowly reintroducing the workforce and expanding operations. The move into Phase 2 — more face-to-face events and gatherings — is to be determined. Phase 3 is the return to normal operations.