'They are our most vulnerable population.' How coronavirus is impacting seniors in SC.

There is a great deal of anxiety about how to stay safe from COVID-19 in a world that seems out of control. No one wants to become ill and potentially die because of this global pandemic.

Those among us who are especially vulnerable or already face the end of their lives — and their caregivers — undergo special challenges. Due to the novel coronavirus and its accompanying social distancing, self-isolation, quarantines and shortages of supplies and staff, methods used to help and support these populations are changing.

Carla Davis, CEO of Heart of Hospice (a private company of Evening Post Industries, which also owns The Post and Courier), said that hospice can play a vital role in the fight against the coronavirus by helping people stay out of the hospital.

“I do believe that hospice can be a huge part of this solution at this time. This is what we do. This is what we are really built for. We take care of the acutely ill patient in the home. We help people stay out of the hospital. Right now, we need to get people out of the hospital and we need to keep people out of the hospital so that the hospitals can take care of the coronavirus victims,” she explained.

Davis, who has more than 28 years of hospice experience and is on the board of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, is especially concerned about staffing and supply shortages. “Basically we are having to screen our patients, screen our employees to make sure they are safe and some of them we have had to quarantine.”

She said testing has been problematic due to limited availability and long processing times. “I just talked to our Midlands administrator and she has quarantined two of her employees. I asked her, ‘How long is it taking?’ and she said, ‘Four to eight days to get the results of the test.’”

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is key to safety from the virus, she said. “The masks, the gloves, the gowns, all of that stuff. Whatever you are reading about the shortage of PPE, it is real.”

“We do need the government’s help” to ensure “clinicians on the front lines are equipped to be protected,” Davis said.

She said in Louisiana, where Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a shelter-at-home order, “We are reducing our in-person visits to the visits that need to be in person. We are doing tele-visits to keep our staff safe and to keep our patients and families safe. So, we are still there when they need us.”

Tele-visits have had a surprising result. “I’m finding that we are having increased contact with patients and families. These are some of the techniques that we will probably continue post-coronavirus. We are calling every single patient, every single day. And then we are doing increased visits because we are doing them with FaceTime and similar technologies.”

She added, “We also have physicians and nurse practitioners who are doing tele-visits, so that’s providing some reassurance to our facility partners and to our patients and families that they get to see a doctor and they don’t have to leave their house.”

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Jamie Roper, Charleston Mayor’s Office on Aging coordinator, said her staff also relies on technology to connect with elderly members of the community. “Our office has been asking people to submit names and numbers of seniors so we can do phone call checks with them.”

She said they maintain contact with managers of senior independent living apartments and encourage them to “check on them or reach out to their family members (through emergency contact numbers). To keep them in the loop.”

She said that since home health workers are not going into homes as often, they are using online help. But she sees some potential problems relying on technology to connect with some elderly people. “A lot of them are not tech-savvy or may not even have internet service.” Additionally, disabilities such as hearing and vision impairments could impact a senior’s ability to access technology.

Roper suggested a low-tech method of connecting with those especially vulnerable to the virus who are self-isolating. “You can mail a letter. Call them on the phone. You can drive by and go see your parents. I wouldn’t advise you to go in, but you can talk to them through the window. Just have that physical presence with them no matter how minimal it might be.”

She said that by writing a letter, “it gives them something tangible to hold onto. Once they hang up that phone, the conversation has ended. But, a letter, they can read that 10 times.”

Davis can attest to the power of letters to boost spirits. “We had all of our staff’s children making cards for our patients,” she said, adding that they quarantined the cards for 48 hours to make sure they were safe. “That is something that has brought a lot of people joy.”

Juggling resources has now become a major part of health care, according to Davis. As an example, she said, a facility had a patient awaiting test results for the coronavirus who was being prepared for admission to hospice, but there were no gowns. So, she arranged for another agency to send gowns. She said she created “a PPE czar” to address this new, ongoing problem.

“We have an inventory assessment and we are updating it each day so that we can move stuff where we need it, and we are purchasing things now that China is back on line. That’s part of this issue. China makes everything, and they weren’t working.”

Old-fashioned legwork has also been part of the solution. “We’ve been out there doing everything from going to Home Depot, because they have the N95 masks, to looking under every rock to make sure that our folks are protected," Davis said, adding that she hears from large and small organizations that continue to worry over having enough protective equipment.

"It’s a cycle, because if we don’t have the protective equipment, then our staff is exposed, then they have to be quarantined, and then I have no staff to take care of the patients. And the number of patients needing care is increasing. And so that’s what I’m worried about.”

Roper is also worried. “My biggest fear is that if we rush back into this (normalizing of social activities), we are sacrificing the lives of our seniors, because they are our most vulnerable population.”

But she is also looking toward the future. “My hope is that people will have a greater appreciation for each other. When you spend enough time by yourself, you learn to appreciate those friendships and family members that you spend time with. You realize that it is not what we get, or what we have, but it is who we are with, and the quality of time we spend with people (that matters).”