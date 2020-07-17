These 75 Charleston-area restaurants have closed temporarily since COVID-19 pandemic start

Here’s a peek behind The Post and Courier’s Food section curtain (which, to be fair, is whisker-thin and made of see-through plastic):

When reports first surfaced of Charleston-area restaurants closing in connection with coronavirus, the plan was not to write up every instance. My concern was that spotlighting only the restaurants that shut down in the face of positive tests could result in a false picture of the disease’s prevalence, creating the impression that employee infections were outliers instead of the norm.

But then the closures started mounting. They accumulated so quickly that I stopped worrying about misleading readers and started worrying about how I’d find the time to post about each shuttered restaurant. I settled on running a Friday afternoon roundup, allowing readers to at least check their weekend itineraries against the current list of restaurants out of commission.

This is the last of those regular weekly updates.

As expected, the number of temporary closures has dwindled in recent weeks. While 64 local restaurants closed briefly in June because of reasons related to COVID-19, such as an employee’s possible exposure to the virus or general apprehension about its spread, only nine restaurants did the same in the first half of July.

The drop-off doesn’t mean fewer people are testing positive. In fact, downtown Charleston’s leading dining district has emerged as the epicenter of the countywide surge. But it suggests restaurant owners are coming up with ways to deal with cases besides shutting down. Like cancelled reservations and hungry mice, coronavirus is becoming another unavoidable restaurant hassle that operators want to resolve with minimal cost and disruption.

To close out this column, the final installment of our weekly chart includes every restaurant which has closed temporarily since the start of the pandemic. Those restaurants that remain closed are marked as “n/a,” unless their owners have provided additional information about reopening plans.

And while this list will no longer appear on a weekly basis, we’ll continue to monitor closures and keep readers apprised of what they need to know. Stay safe out there.