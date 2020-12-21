The vaccine arrived in SC last week, but you may have some lingering COVID questions

For all the stories that we've written and read and edited about COVID-19 this year, there are still questions about the virus and the vaccine floating around the newsroom.

In a Zoom meeting among editors last week, a few of those questions were posed and answered, and then met with follow-up questions like "Really?" or "Are you sure?"

The point here is that if we still have questions, you probably do, too. I've rounded up a few of ours (and a couple from The Associated Press) below.

If you have questions that could use answering, send them to me at lsausser@postandcourier.com or to the newsroom at newstips@postandcourier.com. We'll try our best!

Q: What are the symptoms associated with the vaccine? How will you feel after getting the vaccine?

A: Just like coming down with COVID-19 itself, you may not experience any symptoms at all after the vaccine. Many people, though, may feel some minor, local pain for a day or so.

Dr. Conrad Williams, who works at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, received his first dose of the vaccine last Tuesday. On Wednesday, he reported no side effects or symptoms other than other than a sore arm at the site of injection. Same as the flu shot, he said.

Q: Are providers in S.C. required to disclose if anyone who receives the vaccine experiences an allergic or adverse reaction?

A: Yes. MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine explained that the hospital would be required to report any adverse reactions directly to the Food and Drug Administration through MedWatch. The same holds true for any other drug, vaccine or device, she said.

Q: Are hospitals waiting to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for workers who have already been vaccinated, or do hospitals already have those doses stockpiled?

A: According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the doses of the vaccine that arrived in South Carolina last week were all for "first-shot administration." The second shot, which is required 21 days later, will come from a future allocation of the vaccine. Those doses have been set aside by the federal government to ensure that everyone who receives the vaccine will get both required doses.

Q: Is DHEC tracking how many vaccines are administered in South Carolina? And if so, how are they sharing that data with the public?

A: Yes. DHEC says it intends to provide regular updates about the number of people vaccinated in this state "by way of news releases, website updates, social media posts, etc."

Starting in January, the state health department will publish a new data set online that will provide vaccine-specific information, including allocations and other data points.

A spokeswoman for DHEC said the agency is still determining the best way to visually show this new vaccine data online. It's possible the information will be incorporated as another layer into DHEC's existing county-level tables.

Q: How will The Post and Courier report information about the number of vaccines administered in S.C. to subscribers and readers?

A: As DHEC makes it available, we'll include it in our daily COVID-19 roundup (published both in print and online) and on our coronavirus dashboard: postandcourier.com/health/covid19/.

Q: What if you're pregnant? Can you be vaccinated?

A: There's limited data on the safety of the vaccine for pregnant women because medical ethics often bar clinical trials from including them in research.

Here's what the CDC says about it: "While studies have not yet been done, based on how mRNA vaccines work, experts believe (the COVID vaccines) are unlikely to pose a risk for people who are pregnant."

Many pregnant women will likely wait until after they give birth to receive the vaccine. Health care workers who are pregnant may choose to move forward now.

Q: Can kids get the vaccine?

A: Not yet. The FDA greenlighted the Pfizer vaccine only for teenagers (16 and up) and adults. And while some younger children and teenagers have been included in clinical trials for various vaccines already, safety and efficacy data related to those participants isn't expected out until sometime next year. The bottom line is, while supplies remain limited, the CDC is only recommending the vaccine for people in long-term care facilities and health care workers. But that will change next year.

Q: Most long-term care facilities in South Carolina (and across the U.S.) opted to receive vaccines through a partnership between the CDC and national pharmacy chains, such as Walgreens and CVS. How many initial doses of the vaccine will be administered in South Carolina through that program?

A: "More than 104,000 doses of the anticipated 200,000-300,000 that the state is anticipated to receive by the end of the year are currently dedicated to this program," according to a DHEC spokeswoman.

Q: Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?

A: No. For a couple of reasons, masks and social distancing will still be recommended for some time after people are vaccinated.

To start, the first coronavirus vaccines require two shots; Pfizer’s second dose comes three weeks after the first, and Moderna’s comes after four weeks. And the effect of vaccinations generally isn't immediate.

People are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot. But full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot.

It’s also not yet known whether the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines protect people from infection entirely, or just from symptoms. That means vaccinated people might still be able to get infected and pass the virus on, although it would likely be at a much lower rate, said Deborah Fuller, a vaccine expert at the University of Washington.

And even once vaccine supplies start ramping up, getting hundreds of millions of shots into people’s arms is expected to take months.

Fuller also noted vaccine testing is just starting in children, who won’t be able to get shots until study data indicates they’re safe and effective for them as well.

Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort, has estimated the country could reach herd immunity as early as May, based on the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. That’s assuming there are no problems meeting manufacturers’ supply estimates, and enough people who step forward to be vaccinated.

Q: Which winter sports are safest to play during the pandemic?

A: The best physical activities for limiting the risk of coronavirus infections are the ones you do alone or with members of your household, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Staying active during the pandemic is important for mental and physical health, says Dr. Michael Terry, who specializes in sports medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Winter activities that limit the risk of infection include individual sports such as skiing, snowshoeing, and figure skating, he says.

With solo activities, such as running or skiing, Terry says to “be courteous” by wearing a mask and distancing yourself when you pass others.

There are also ways to mitigate risks if you choose an activity that involves other people, he says. Wear a mask, try to socially distance and wash your hands. Also avoid sharing equipment, the CDC says.

For one-on-one sports like squash or basketball, limit who you play with, preferably to someone in your household.

Contact sports like hockey or wrestling with people who live outside of your household raise the possibility of spreading the virus.