The Spanish flu hammered Charleston a century ago. What lessons does that pandemic offer?

Charleston had about 60,000 residents in 1918 when the Spanish Flu struck.
It was September and World War I was about to end. Troops were returning home, and some brought the flu with them.
The first reported cases here were at the Charleston Naval Training Station. Officials scrambled to get a headcount. They found 350 ailing sailors.
The Navy tried to staunch the flu's spread by prohibiting sailors from going to downtown Charleston. They banned them from entering city theaters or attending dances.
“The disease seems to be well under control,” The Charleston Evening Post reported in mid-September.
It wasn't.
Lessons from a pandemic
The Spanish Flu spread quickly here and across the world, generating fear and difficult decisions. A century later, with the coronavirus marching through one place after another, the Spanish Flu still offers lessons about what worked and what didn't.
Though called the Spanish Flu, it most certainly originated elsewhere, experts say. But the movements of troops at the end of World War I placed many people in confined spaces — perfect breeding grounds for influenza.
Scientists later estimated that one-third of the planet's population was infected, and that the death toll exceeded 50 million. In the United States, the Spanish flu killed more than 675,000 people. It seemed to strike the young with special virulence, with most deaths related to complications from pneumonia.
Charleston was hit hard.
'New public health'
As the Navy in Charleston struggled to control the outbreak, local health officials had to make difficult and sometimes unpopular choices.
Ringling Brothers was planning to bring its circus to town that fall, and circus organizers wanted its shows to go on. One of its acts even had elephants dressed as surgeons and Red Cross nurses.
But health officials were pressing for widespread shutdowns of public spaces, churches, schools and businesses. A circus? In an epidemic? The governor eventually stepped in and negotiated a limited run in early October.
"There were bans on public gatherings and interesting discussions about whether churches should remain open," said Jacob Steere-Williams, a College of Charleston history professor and specialist in the history of science and medicine. "It was pure chaos."
One of the notable public health leaders of the time was Dr. John Mercier Green, head of Charleston's Health Office.
Green was part of what scholars later would call the "new public health" movement — scientists who used new discoveries about bacteria and infectious diseases to isolate and reduce infectious disease outbreaks.
Due in part to Green's work, "the outbreak in 1918 was the first in the 20th century where the structure of public health started to look like what it does today," Steere-Williams said.
In early October, Green asked Charleston's physicians to report all influenza cases to him, including patients' addresses and races. This effort created one of the period's most noteworthy databases of disease surveillance, Steere-Williams said.
Certain patterns became evident, he said. Most of the white Charlestonians tended to die in hospitals, while black patients died at home. This was partly a reflection of longstanding fears in African American communities about being treated in Charleston hospitals, he said.
Under Green's leadership, the city ordered churches, theaters and other public gathering spots to shut down. The Citadel and College of Charleston closed its campuses. The city banned assemblies of more than five people. The local American Red Cross divided the city into districts, assigning overworked nurses to coordinate with volunteers and tend the ill.
But the flu continued to race through Charleston and beyond. That didn't stop The Charleston Evening Post from overly optimistic reporting.
“Improvement in influenza here,” one headline said on Oct. 16, 1918.
Whiskey cure?
By the end of October, the number of cases in the city exceeded 5,000, likely a vast undercount, Steere-Williams said.
Panic set in. To fight the epidemic, the mayor coordinated efforts to distribute whiskey, which at the time was thought to be an effective remedy.
Residents went to doctors to get their whiskey prescriptions. They lined up at dispensaries. By late October, The News and Courier was reporting about the scarcity of whiskey supplies.
It was a controversial medical practice.
In 1918, the Journal of the South Carolina Medical Association noted that the flu had spread from the mountains to the coast, reaping its "fearful toll of valuable lives" and creating demand "for whiskey for the treatment of desperate cases."
The group polled some of its members. Some doctors said they never prescribed whiskey. Others said they had for decades, with one saying "Coca cola is more injurious than a moderate use of whiskey" and that "coffee kills more people than whiskey ever did."
Ebb and flow
The epidemic began to wane late that November. Green and other health officials began lifting their shutdown orders. By the end of the year, more than 6,000 flu cases were reported, about 10 percent of the city’s population.
Statewide, more than 14,200 people died.
The lessons of 1918 are still useful today, Steere-Williams said.
"One thing is clear that when health authorities in 1918 urged people to stay at home and rely on basic notions of hygiene, people by and large complied."
Those measures didn't stop the disease, he said, but they reduced its impact — a reminder that science should direct public health decisions, not fear.
Glenn Smith and Jennifer Berry Hawes contributed to this report.