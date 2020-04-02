The Post and Courier offers free webinar about marketing in times of crisis

The Post and Courier is offering businesses a free webinar about how they can effectively market their products and services during a crisis.
The 45-minute live session starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
It will be led by nationally known marketing and advertising experts Gordon Borrell, Corey Elliott and Jim Brown of Williamsburg, Va.-based Borrell Associates Inc. They will discuss how to manage marketing in times of crisis and provide examples of how some businesses thrive in difficult periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar will include localized opportunities with Post and Courier-affiliated publications as well as broader-based general strategies.
Go to postandcourier.com/crisismarketing to reserve a spot.
The Post and Courier also is offering other free online resources for dining at postandcourier.com/diningguide and for businesses at postandcourier.com/covidbusinessguide.
"We understand how challenging it is for local businesses and the landscape is changing daily," said P.J. Browning, president and publisher of The Post and Courier.
"The Post and Courier has been associated with Borrell and Associates for many years and believe that providing this crisis marketing webinar for free will help show businesses ways not only to survive, but thrive," Browning said. "In addition, our new COVID-19 Business Guide offers a free way for businesses to connect with our large statewide audience and share updates on their business. We are confident that as a community, we will get through this together.”