The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in SC. Here's why experts say you should want it.

After nine months of waiting — the longest of some people's lives but warp speed in the world of science — the first South Carolinians received a COVID-19 vaccine today.

The delivery of a vaccine so soon, about a year after the first case was reported in China, defied scientists' most hopeful predictions. And it is a good vaccine, too: In clinical trials, the drug was shown to be 95 percent effective in guarding against the pandemic-causing virus.

For most, the wait isn't over.

Somewhere in the range of 200,000 to 300,000 South Carolina residents could get the vaccine by year's end, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Those prioritized include front-line health care workers and residents and staffs of nursing homes.

As manufacturing ramps up, however, more of us will be able to access the vaccine. Across the state, the scaffolding is going up to support widespread distribution, and health officials are pressing the public to accept the vaccine. Here is why they say you should want it:

Rigorous study

The Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine invented by a German company called BioNTech and manufactured by Pfizer on Thursday. They are set to review one made by Moderna this Thursday.

Pfizer says its clinical trial included 44,000 people; children and pregnant women were excluded. Of those, roughly half got the vaccine and half got the placebo drug. Among people who got the vaccine, the shot was 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

Many of the people who got the vaccine in Pfizer's trial had side effects like fatigue, chills, pain and fever.

"That doesn't mean the vaccine is not safe," Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist, said last week. "That's your body's immune system responding to the vaccine."

The side effects should only last a day or so.

The coronavirus vaccine won't be 100 percent risk-free. In very rare cases, for instance, the polio vaccine has caused the exact disease it is supposed to prevent. It is scientifically impossible to contract the coronavirus from the new vaccine, but other kinds of reactions could crop up.

Two health care workers in the United Kingdom with histories of severe allergies experienced anaphylaxis after taking the vaccine, the BBC reported.

Systems are in place to make vaccination as safe as possible, said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the committee that decided to approve the vaccine on Thursday, during a YouTube broadcast with JAMA in early December.

"It's a choice to take a different risk," he said.

Lior Rennert, a biostatistician at Clemson University involved in the making of vaccine distribution plans, framed the medication's efficacy in simple terms.

"What it means is that you are almost 20 times more likely to get COVID-19 if you don't get the vaccine compared to if you do," he said.

What's inside

The coronavirus vaccine is different than ones that have come before it in that its building blocks aren't made of live or dormant virus. Instead, it's made of messenger RNA.

Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, a member of the Medical University of South Carolina's infectious disease faculty, said the messenger RNA gives instructions to the body's cells to make a harmless piece of coronavirus protein. Then, the immune system responds.

"Later on, if you are exposed to coronavirus, you already have these good antibodies that can mount a response," Kuppalli said during a recording of The Post and Courier's "Understand SC."

Dr. Peter Palese, chair of the Department of Microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, explained vaccines developed in the past worked by re-constructing a virus in the laboratory. This is the first time a vaccine using messenger RNA has been approved, though Palese said the science has been around for a long time.

He called the results of Moderna and Pfizer's vaccine trials "phenomenal."

"A year ago, we wouldn't have thought it would be so good," he said. "There are no real side effects or adverse reactions. If you don't want to die, take it."

The Pfizer vaccine is made of a mixture of proteins and lipids. This composition is the reason why it has to be stored at such low temperatures — between -112 and -76 degrees Farenheit. If the vials are allowed to reach too high a temperature, their contents will split like mayonnaise left out on the kitchen counter, Palese said.

Following the protocol

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at the Medical University of South Carolina, said Friday the chemistry of the Pfizer vaccine makes it necessary for hospitals to have a detailed plan in place every single day.

"We have to be extremely precise about how many people we're vaccinating each day," she said. "We're not going to tolerate any amount of waste."

Everyone will need to get two doses of the same vaccine, three to four weeks apart. The length of time depends on the manufacturer. The vaccine was also only approved for people 16 and older.

Dr. Phillip Dulberger, chief physician executive at Tidelands Health, explained it is important to stick to the guidelines Pfizer has laid out for taking the vaccine, because that's what's been tested.

The process to bring the vaccine to market, though it happened quickly and under intense pressure, is the same as it's always been, Dulberger said.

"People need to recognize the same science that goes on for other vaccines continues here," he said.

Melanie Matney, chief operating officer of the South Carolina Hospital Association, said there are federal and state registries that keep track of who has taken the first and second doses of the vaccine. Those systems will prompt people to come back in for their second doses.

For now, the state is focused on vaccinating the highest priority people, especially health care providers in emergency departments, ICUs and COVID-19 units.

And even once people are vaccinated, the COVID-19 experience doesn't end. The trials only studied whether people who got the vaccinations became sick with COVID-19, not whether they were infected and unknowingly spreading it to others, meaning it's still necessary to wear masks and socially distance.