The coronavirus canceled some of Charleston's 350th plans. Here's what's still on.

Charleston won't be ringing in its 350th birthday the way the city had planned. Its party — like many others in the age of COVID-19 — has been moved online.

"We didn't want the day to pass without some recognition," said city councilman Peter Shahid, who co-chaired the 350 Commission that spent more than two years planning four signature commemorative events that were supposed to kick off Saturday.

Instead, the city has put together a virtual schedule to mark the day.

At noon, church bells around the city will toll simultaneously. Mayor John Tecklenburg and Shahid will read a proclamation from the Old Exchange Building, streamed live over Facebook.

More live-streamed programming will follow, including video of a cannon firing, a children's book read-aloud and a performance from the Charleston Symphony.

Originally, the day was going to be centered on the annual Founder's Day Festival at Charles Towne Landing, the West Ashley state park that marks where the English settlement was originally founded.

But with all state parks closed at least through the end of April, the grounds will be empty of visitors, far from park Director Rob Powell's prediction that the event would be one of the site's largest visitation days ever.

There's a chance the festival could be rescheduled, Shahid said, but there is no official plan to do that at this point. Since the festival is a recurring event every April, the special add-ons planned for this year could be pushed to the 2021 celebration.

Plans for the city's second signature event have also been pushed off, Shahid said. Charleston was chosen as the finish line for the Transat, a solo sailing race that takes 40 skippers on a 3,500-mile voyage across the Atlantic.

The originally scheduled race in mid-May won't be happening, but Shahid said they're hoping to coordinate a new date which would likely happen no sooner than next year. That will involve a lot of logistics, he said, between coordinating the participants' schedules and other sailing events.

The race was supposed to coincide with the Carolina Lowcountry and Atlantic World Conference, hosted by the College of Charleston’s program of the same name. Scholars and students planned to gather for discussions about the maritime world and Charleston's role in it.

With all campus events canceled and classes moved online, CLAW has been called off, too.

It's unclear whether the third event, a music and arts festival planned for the Riverdogs' Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park stadium and Brittlebank Park, will be able to happen, so planning is on pause.

The city had hoped to host it over a three-day period overlapping with Independence Day. But with the baseball team's season on hold, it's too soon to say if an event can be held, when it would be and what the guidance from public health officials will be at that time.

Charleston's fourth and final event is much farther down the road: a community-wide celebration slated for Nov. 8. The city hopes to block off a stretch of Broad Street and line the road with tables where people can share a meal.

It's far too early to say if those plans will be affected, Shahid said, but the commission will be "keeping track of what health professionals tell us."

In the meantime, the whole city will continue to witness a time that's bound to make Charleston's 350th year one that will be remembered.

Like the description of the now-canceled Facebook event for the 350th kickoff reads: "This year is certainly one for the history books."