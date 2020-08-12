The college experience: How COVID-19 is impacting CCU students’ return to campus

Betty Jo Summers’ senior year at Coastal Carolina University has already been altered.
COVID-19 has shifted the way students, parents and teachers have to approach education.
For Summers, she has chosen to do her last semester of classes online, and plans to graduate early in December with a degree in English.
“Although it’s not what I thought it’d be, I keep telling myself I am finally at the finish line and that life will go on either way, and it’ll be a great story to tell one day,” she said.
The semester will look different for many students as they navigate new social distancing and face-mask-wearing guidelines across campus, have more online instruction, and then do not return to campus following Thanksgiving break, finishing out the semester online.
“I do fear I won’t be able to walk (at graduation) at the end, just because they have told us that we aren’t returning after Thanksgiving,” Summers said. “Even if we were able to walk at the football field instead of the HTC Center, that would be good, it’s bigger space and would allow all families to social distance while watching their loved one walk for that diploma they worked so very hard for.”
CCU Spokesperson Martha Hunn said it is too early to determine whether future graduations will be in person or virtual. The university had its summer commencement virtually Aug. 7 and nearly 400 students were eligible to participate, according to the university.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, rising junior Avery Shorts from Cheraw said he’s looking forward to another great year. Shorts said as a middle level education major, he fears being unable to return to a local classroom for teaching and mentoring experiences.
Shorts is involved with CCU’s Call Me MISTER, a program designed to help build a more diverse group of educators in South Carolina.
“I’m worried about how that will continue,” he said of mentoring young students. “I miss teaching. I miss mentoring and tutoring and I’m excited to get back to it, if I can.”
Online instruction
Students and teachers will begin the semester Aug. 19 online, and will later return to campus Sept. 8 for in-person instruction, if they choose. Students have the option to continue classes online after classrooms reopen.
CCU Senior Lecturer Brian Roessler with the Communication, Media and Culture Department said what has caused him the most stress is the “changing nature of things.”
“I feel we now know what the final plan is,” he said. “But I have five completely different preps in the fall semester and the thought that a major hurricane or another outbreak could disrupt the plan and leave us scrambling to change up our classes again does worry me.”
Roessler has taught an asynchronous class online now for five years, he said, and the other four classes he will teach will be synchronous and online for the first three weeks.
“From the perspective of teaching, I will make it work as best as possible,” he said. “From the perspective of learning, I do worry for the students.”
Roessler said some of it is technical as far as students having the right equipment and internet speeds to do classes online, while some of it is related to teaching.
“How will this work with the learning styles of the students and will they learn enough to feel good about being face to face in September, should they choose?” he said.
Summers said it was a shock after campus closed mid semester in the spring, especially while in the middle of 18 hours of English classes.
“College has become more stressful,” she said. “Because I no longer have the easiest access to my professors and resources, everything has to be done via email, Zoom or calling. It has taught me and everyone else to be more responsible and keep up with our work and class video calls in order to truly pass our classes. It’s like we really are on our own.”
Comeback plan
As part of CCU’s Comeback Plan, all students will be required to complete the university’s COVID-19 training. The Comeback Plan is a series of videos released daily for students, faculty and staff to know how to prepare for returning to campus, detailing new guidelines for safety.
The majority of food service locations on campus will reopen Aug. 12, said Sandra Baldridge-Adrian, the university’s director of contractual and business services. Hackler Grille has been opened all summer, the on-campus Starbucks reopened in July, and Hicks Dining Hall, the main dining hall on campus, as well as University Place Dining Hall, reopened Aug. 5.
Meal plans will be activated and available for students beginning Aug. 12, Baldridge-Adrian said.
Through the adversity during the pandemic, Shorts said he is confident about returning to school.
“One thing I do know about being a Chanticleer is that we adapt to change and we are very resilient so like this right here won’t define us, we will come back stronger,” he said.