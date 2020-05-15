The black experience under quarantine: New project collecting artwork, narratives and more

Michael Allen was in line at Sam’s Club not long ago — wearing a mask and gloves, maintaining a safe distance from those around him — when, surveying the store, he wondered: What are these people thinking?

How many have been traumatized by the pandemic? Who has lost a job? Who has lost a loved one?

Each of the people in line had a story to tell, he knew. But not all their stories would be heard.

Allen, an educator, veteran of the National Park Service and civic leader committed to Gullah-Geechee history and culture, called Jannie Harriot as soon as he got back in his car. Harriot chairs the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission, which is part of the state’s Department of History and Archives. She’s in the perfect position to entertain, and ultimately realize, Allen’s new idea: to invite African Americans throughout the state to share their impressions of the coronavirus pandemic.

What if the commission created a portal for submissions? What if black South Carolinians were encouraged to tell their stories with essays, photographs, videos, poetry and works of art?

For ideas and moral support, Allen called around. He contacted Bernie Powers, director of the Center for the Study of Slavery at the College of Charleston; he reached out to Heather Hodges at the Gullah-Geechee Heritage Corridor; he spoke with state historian Larry Watson and University of South Carolina historian Bobby Donaldson; and he got in touch with fellow commissioner and historian Abel Bartley at Clemson University.

Then he called W. Eric Emerson, director of the Department of Archives and History in Columbia.

“That agency is responsible for the history of the state,” Allen said. “I asked him, ‘If I looked for information about the African American experience during the 1918-19 (flu) pandemic, would I find anything?’ He said 'no.'"

That’s what Allen feared: the dismissal or erasure of black history when it’s not purposefully recorded and preserved by the people with the strongest vested interest.

“So I pitched the idea,” Allen recalled. And Emerson embraced it.

Allen asked artist Jonathan Green to provide a representative image, which Green happily supplied. And the portal was built: https://greenbookofsc.com/speak/.

The project and Allen recruited civic leaders such as U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison to tweet their support.

The submissions phase of the initiative will continue into October. The materials collected will find a long-term home in the Department of Archives and History. And organizers, who also plan to conduct interviews for an oral history component, will work on ways to share these stories and works of art online.

Disproportionate impact

Harriot said African Americans are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Future generations are going to be as curious about the coronavirus’ effect on our community as we are today about the Spanish flu of 1918,” she wrote in a statement. “They will likely seek to understand how this global pandemic redefined what it meant to be Black in South Carolina and how the crisis altered the rhythms and traditions of African American life in the Palmetto State.”

African Americans make up 44 percent of total reported COVID-19 cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Whites comprise another 44 percent of reported cases.

That’s notable: Blacks make up 27 percent of the total state population; whites comprise 67 percent.

The disparity is even more pronounced when it comes to reported COVID-19 deaths in the state. African Americans account for 46 percent of deaths, whites for 45 percent.

“When we started this, the story was just coming out on the impact on the African American community,” Harriot said in a telephone interview. “But we already knew this. I already had two friends who had died.”

By early May, she would know five people taken by the virus.

The reasons black people are disproportionately affected are many and include lack of access to affordable health care, especially in rural communities, she said. Other social and economic problems stemming from centuries of oppression have contributed to poor health outcomes generally, making black people more susceptible to the virus.

'A lot of people suffering'

Bhakti Larry Hough, president of NewWorld Arts, is a Bishopville resident with a journalism background who has turned his attention to the arts. He is submitting newspaper columns, a video performance of an original song, “Only You, Lord, Can Save This World,” and perhaps one or two other things, he said.

A charter member of the commission, Hough remains involved in the group’s work.

“My role is to encourage others to participate and to kind of set the standard by submitting my own work and talking about, as a writer, the importance of story, and the importance of sharing your story,” he said. “It’s important that the African American perspective on this pandemic is highlighted because ... there are issues and concerns that impact us in a distinctive way. And I think that sometimes those concerns and issues don’t get the attention they deserve, and that often has an adverse effect on the community.”

The project gives an often beleaguered people a voice, he said.

“Some who are fulfilled and doing well are the tip of the iceberg,” Hough said. “Below that tip, there are a lot of people suffering in a lot of different ways, and I just don’t think society pays attention to them.”

The initiative provides a platform for expression and a means for bringing people together and celebrating art, he added.

Darion McCloud is a Columbia-based storyteller and artist. He and his wife know several people impacted by the pandemic, including a few who died, he said.

McCloud, too, thinks black voices need to be heard — and their experiences documented better.

“I’m hoping a lot of different types of stories can get collected,” he said of the “Black Carolinians Speak” enterprise. “I think this project could be very rich.”

McCloud will contribute a recent video, the first one he uploaded to his new YouTube Channel titled “The Magic Purple Circle with Mr. Darion.” It’s a family-oriented performance that includes readings of children’s literature, songs and more. Its name is inspired by the purple carpet at the Richland County Public Library on Assembly Street, where McCloud has presented numerous programs.

“I took it virtual,” he said. And now he’s getting good feedback and requests.

Harriot said the oral history component already is cooking. Interviews likely will be scheduled with U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and a couple of nurses working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

Less than a week into the initiative, materials — paintings and drawings, songs, poems, audio files, written essays, video performances, blog posts — are coming in.

“We are looking for creative interpretive work, but also impressions” of life under quarantine, she said. “We don’t want to limit what people can do.”