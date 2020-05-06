The 3,500-mile Transat race with Charleston finale canceled due to coronavirus

Peter Shahid was looking forward to the middle of May.

As early as May 17, some 40 boats were expected to sail into Charleston Harbor, capping off the Transat, a 3,500-mile race that was scheduled to begin in the Brittany region of France on May 10.

Shahid, a sailing fan and City of Charleston councilman, was excited for the city, which would serve as host to the competitors for a few days once they docked.

But plans for the trans-Atlantic race were officially canceled last week due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

“Faced with the health crisis we are going through, it is important to act quickly and effectively,” tournament director Daniel Baal said in a statement. “The decision is the responsible choice for the skippers, all partners, communities and spectators involved.”

Shahid agreed, adding that the safety of the local community is most important.

“We have to put health and well-being first,” he said. “It’s a tough loss for our sailing community, but I think there will be other opportunities to host major events.”

The Transat is the oldest solo ocean sailing event in the world. This year would have been the 60th edition of the race and would have coincided with Charleston’s 350th anniversary. Shahid said there were plans to bring all of those historical aspects together during a conference hosted by the Carolina Lowcountry and Atlantic World program at the College of Charleston.

The student group was established in 1994 and provides cultural insight on the connections between the Holy City and the Atlantic world. The Transat race falls right into their wheelhouse, Shahid said.

“The race represents a huge part of what makes Charleston unique, from the migration of people to the settling of the area,” he said. “This was going to be a huge opportunity to study that, the impacts of slavery, and so many other factors that shaped the culture here.”

The Transat wasn’t the only major race canceled this year. In March, Charleston Race Week officials announced they were cancelling their annual regatta scheduled for April 23-26.

Also this month, Charleston was set to host Melges 24, an international sailing competition that draws sailors from across the globe. For perspective, the 2019 event was held in Italy and saw 61 teams from 15 countries.

Shahid said the cancellation of these events is devastating for sailing enthusiasts. But the rest of the world knows what Charleston has to offer.

“We’ve become a major sailing port on the east coast,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll keep attracting sailors from all over the world and continue increasing our status as a premiere destination.”