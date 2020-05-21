Tens of thousands of South Carolinians continue to apply for unemployment

The number of people applying for unemployment in South Carolina continued to decline in recent weeks, but the state is still fielding far more requests for jobless benefits than before the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 29,446 people submitted a new application for unemployment insurance in South Carolina between May 10 and May 16.

That's way below the 89,147 people who filed an unemployment claim during the first full week of April.

But it's still dramatically higher than the number of claimants South Carolina was handling before the coronavirus was first detected here in March.

Prior to the public health crisis, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce was handling on average a little more than 2,000 unemployment claims per week.

The fact that South Carolina is still fielding tens of thousands of new claims isn't a great sign. It suggests the economic downturn could have longer lasting effects on the state's workforce.

Roughly 254,670 continued to pull from the state's unemployment insurance trust fund as of May 9, which is the most recent data available. That's still a large chunk of South Carolina's workforce.

In recent weeks, Gov. Henry McMaster began lifting many of the emergency orders he put in place to fight the spread of the virus.

As a result, retail stores are operating again. Dentists' offices are seeing patients. Restaurants are feeding people on outdoor patios. Barber shops and hair salons are finally scheduling new appointments.

Those openings are likely responsible for the reduced demand for unemployment benefits currently.

But it's not clear yet whether all of the business that existed in South Carolina at the beginning of this year will return now that the public health restrictions are lifted.

The tourism and hospitality industries could be especially vulnerable right now. They rely on visitors, and it's yet to be seen whether people's travel plans change as the virus continues to spread throughout the United States.

As the recovery gets under way, DEW will need to continue to shell out money to people who remain out of work.

The state agency announced on Thursday that it paid out $1.35 billion in state and federal money to unemployment applicants since March.

Some people had to wait weeks to start receiving that money. But DEW reassured applicants this week that they would receive any money they were due.

“Throughout the duration of this crisis, our priority is processing claims and backdating payments appropriately," Dan Ellzey, DEW's director, said in a statement. "We want to reassure all claimants that if and when they are found eligible, critical payments will be paid to them."