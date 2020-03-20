As new coronavirus patients multiply, job losses mount and economic losses continue, South Carolina and the federal government have made important changes aimed at providing some relief.

Here's an overview of what's already happened, and some proposals that are still in the works:

Income taxes

The deadline to file federal income tax returns will move to July 15, The Associated Press reported Friday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the change in a tweet. For those who owe money the deadline to pay had already been extended from April 15 to July 15 — included quarterly estimated payments — as long as the amount owed is less than $1 million. See irs.gov/coronavirus for more details.

The deadline for South Carolina returns, and other taxes administered by the state Department of Revenue, is now June 1 for both filing and paying. See dor.sc.gov for more details.

So there's extra time to file and if you expect to owe money, you get an extra three months to pay the federal government — or 2½ months for S.C. returns. If you're expecting a refund, file as soon as you can.

Credit cards, banks

Many credit card issuers and banks have been responding to COVID-19 with an easing of terms.

If you need more time to pay, want a larger credit line, need a lower interest rate, or want a fee waived, pick up the phone and call the toll-free number on the back of your credit card, or contact your bank.

More often than you might expect, just calling is enough to get some relief.

Paid leave

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday and effective April 2, provides paid sick and family leave to employees at companies with up to 500 workers, and the self-employed.

The details are unfortunately too lengthy to lay out here. If you're at a company with fewer than 500 employees, check with your employer. If you're self-employed, you may be able to get federal tax credits if COVID-19 takes you away from work because you're sick or caring for family members.

In a summary of the provisions The New York Times reported: "It gives qualified workers two weeks of paid sick leave if they are ill, quarantined or seeking diagnosis or preventive care for coronavirus, or if they are caring for sick family members. It gives 12 weeks of paid leave to people caring for children whose schools are closed or whose child care provider is unavailable because of coronavirus."

Checks in the mail

As of late Thursday, a $500 billion proposal to send money directly to taxpayers was being considered in Washington. The plan calls for checks to be mailed in early April and again in mid-May. The details are still to be determined.

Putting cash directly in people's hands, as opposed to reducing taxes, would help some people with immediate needs such as paying rent. The assistance could amount to $1,200 per adult, and more for those with dependent children, under a Senate Republican plan introduced late Thursday.

Over certain income levels the checks would be smaller, or eliminated, and those with little or no tax liability would get half as much, under that plan. Retired adults with little tax liability, for example, could get $600 each rather than $1,200.

Rent and mortgages

The S.C. Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a statewide halt on foreclosures, including an indefinite moratorium on foreclosure hearings, sales of foreclosed property and other court orders mandating people leave their homes.

The edict by Chief Justice Donald Beatty follows a freeze on all evictions in South Carolina until May 1.

The federal government also announced Wednesday a 60-day moratorium on foreclosures and evictions involving all single-family mortgages insured by Federal Housing Administration.

Also, through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac — which guarantee about half of all U.S. home loans — federal regulators have directed lenders to reduce or suspend mortgage payments for up to 12 months for borrowers who have lost income, NPR reported Thursday.

The state and federal orders could give people who can't pay their rent or mortgages a little time to seek financial solutions. Time, for example, to wait for those checks the government might be mailing.

Jobless aid

Southern states have the least generous unemployment benefits in the nation and South Carolina is no exception, with a maximum weekly benefit of $326. That's before taxes, for no more than 20 weeks — less if an employer claims the displaced worker is in any way responsible for their job loss.

The state's unemployment system has for years been tailored to reduce the cost to employers, leaving it a weak safety net for employees. It's better than nothing, and if you're among the many suddenly out of work, apply as soon as possible at dew.sc.gov.

One bright spot is, Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday that claims will be processed in one day, rather than one week. Also, businesses will get a break, with no unemployment tax due until June 1.

As part of the Coronavirus Response Act, the federal government is providing money to states that see large increases in jobless-aid claims. The money can be used by qualifying states to provide extended benefits, 100 percent paid with federal funding.