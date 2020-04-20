Taquerias appear poised to endure the coronavirus crisis, author of new book on tacos says

The last time the Americas experienced a pandemic of the coronavirus’ magnitude, the comfort food canon didn’t yet include Chex mix, tuna melts, chocolate-covered pretzels or garlic knots. Tacos, though, had been around for a long, long time.

“Tacos have been part of the American diet as long as there have been people in what’s now the lower 48,” says Jose R. Ralat, Texas Monthly’s taco editor and author of the newly published American Tacos: A History and Guide. “It’s always been part of our foodways.”

In other words, regardless of what financial and societal havoc is in store for the country in the coming months and years, the taco — meaning some kind of tortilla supporting some kind of filling — is primed to survive unscathed. Yet the people who make and sell them aren’t guaranteed to fare as well.

“Over the last 24 hours, I’ve gotten texts about landlords locking out taquerias,” Ralat said in an interview last Thursday. “It’s going to happen. That’s a fact.”

Ralat adds that he’s heard about taqueria owners giving extra money to their landlords now in hopes of securing a spot in their good graces for later. Still, he’s persuaded that chain Mexican restaurants and modest mom-and-pops will both come through the crisis, the former because of government support and the latter because “those types of operations can adapt quickly.”

His read on the taco sector, which reflects a pattern that appears to be playing out across the restaurant industry, was confirmed by a virtual lunchtime visit to Las Lupitas on Remount Road. Since his book tour was suspended to comply with social distancing regulations, Ralat joined me via Zoom to order tacos and talk about his new book.

Las Lupitas has turned off the lights in its dining room and sealed off the area’s entryway with a chest-height plank of plywood. And its workers are now each clad in black masks, although Ralat wondered why they bothered. Beyond studies showing that the coronavirus isn’t transmitted through food, he maintains “Mexican restaurants are the cleanest restaurants because of the prejudice” against them.

Otherwise, there’s little indication at Las Lupitas that an economy-crushing pandemic is underway. At our appointed lunch time, there was no room in the restaurant for additional takeout customers. Another 20 or so people arrived over the next 25 minutes, most of them laborers in long-sleeved neon t-shirts. The men used a hose draped around a tree out front to wash their hands before stepping inside to order quesadillas and tacos.

“It’s a workingman’s taqueria,” Ralat ruled, based on the price ($2 per taco) and appearance of the carnitas. “So it’s more about sustenance than overall excellence. The tortilla is just a neutral vessel, not homemade. That being said, a workingman’s taqueria can have some surprises.”

At a distance of 1000 miles, Ralat of course couldn’t taste Las Lupitas’ tacos. But taco evaluation isn’t the point of his book, which is based on visits to more than 1000 taquerias across the country. “I stopped counting; I’m not here to do math,” he says of the total. Rather than piece together reviews of the tacos he sampled, he came up with eight American taco styles and classified standout specimens accordingly.

When Ralat is interviewed about his scheme, reporters tend to ask him to elaborate on the Deli-Mex Taco category, which includes kosher tacos. In the chapter devoted to them, he delves into the Jewish history of Mexico. Among the best places to try the style are Eloisa in Santa Fe, N.M. and Mexikosher in New York City, both listed in the “Where to Find Them” page that concludes each of the sections.

South Carolina turns up just once in those indices. Ralat points to Minero as a practitioner of the Sur-Mex style, exemplified by El Mero Taco in Memphis. Its hallmarks are catfish, barbecue sauce and “a lot of cheese.”

When Ralat visited Minero’s Atlanta location, he wasn’t impressed. “Problems arise when a chef attempts to exhibit control of Mexican food or claim legitimacy with upmarket renditions of classic tacos,” he writes before dismissing the carnitas as “mush with little flavor” and the chicken as “dry.”

“As long as Anglos drive the narrative, the majority of Southern tacos will remain subpar tortilla parcels,” he concludes.

Where then should Charleston area taco fans look for a decent taco? American Tacos’ first appendix is titled “signs of a truly outstanding taco joint,” including the availability of fillings other than pork, beef, chicken, uncommon salsas and fresh tortillas.

Also, “the place is packed.” Sounds a little like Las Lupitas.