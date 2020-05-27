Survey: SC schools should open for face-to-face learning, with safety as a top priority

COLUMBIA — Returning to school for face-to-face learning is imperative for South Carolina's K-12 students and must be done safely, according to survey of school board members released Wednesday.
Most school board members statewide believe families in their districts are at least somewhat satisfied with the quality of online or paper-based instructions sent home since schools were forced to close in mid-March, but remote lessons can't replace in-classroom education, according to the survey conducted by the state Schools Boards Association between May 5 and May 14.
"Online learning is not an acceptable long-term solution," said Chuck Saylors, the association's president and a Greenville County School Board member.
Just over half of the state's 591 school board members, representing all 46 counties, responded to the survey. The association hopes lawmakers and state education officials use the results as they decide how to spend federal coronavirus aid and determine what the next school year will look like, as well as how to help students get back on track.
Whatever's decided should not be a mandate, but rather guidance that allows flexibility for the state's widely varying school districts, board members said overwhelmingly.
"School board members are the voice of their communities and receiving regular feedback" and are often parents themselves, so their opinions should be part of the equation, said the association's director, Scott Price.
Board members' top concerns for re-opening are the health of students and employees, how many students can fit in a classroom amid continued social-distancing recommendations, how to space students on buses and still get them to school on time, and making up for missed instruction, in that order.
More than 8 in 10 respondents support allowing students to advance to the next grade, while two-thirds support giving parents the option of letting their child repeat a school year rather than start behind.
The potential of suspending state-standardized testing received the most support, with 83 percent saying the state should ask the federal government to waive the requirement for next spring too. With schools nationwide closed for in-classroom instruction, states' requests to forgo this year's high-stakes exams were quickly granted.
Not having to worry about those tests would be the equivalent of adding weeks worth of instruction to the school year that could be used to catch students up, teachers have told The Post and Courier.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.