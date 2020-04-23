Surge in unemployment continues as SC governor prepares to restart parts of the economy

More than 73,000 South Carolinians signed up for unemployment benefits last week as the pandemic stretched on and Gov. Henry McMaster began planning for how to restart parts of the state's economy.
Those new ranks of unemployed workers joined the other 272,560 people who filed a claim over the previous month.
Initial unemployment claims are one of the key statistics that economists are monitoring to gauge how local economies across the country are fairing amid the pandemic. More than 26 million American filed for jobless benefits in the past five weeks.
Here in South Carolina, the numbers suggest that nearly 15 percent of the jobs that existed in the state in early March may have been temporarily wiped away by the public health crisis.
The growing economic toll is one of the primary reasons McMaster began lifting some of the public restrictions he put in place last month. Earlier this week, the governor reopened public beach access points and allowed some retails stores to open their doors to customers again.
Those orders allowed cashiers and other employees at jewelry shops, flea markets, clothing outlets and sporting goods stores to go back to work. But it included only a small percentage of the 341,730 people who submitted an unemployment application in the past five weeks.
The question that many economists are trying to figure out is if the current economic downturn will cause more lasting harm to businesses and the country's workforce.
One of the concerns in South Carolina is how intertwined the state's economy is with the tourism and hospitality industries, especially along the state's coastline.
Those sectors have been devastated by the pandemic and the public health restrictions that were put in place to curb the spread of the virus.
Restaurants aren't allowed to reopen to dine in services just yet. But even when they do, there are worries about how quickly the businesses might see their profit margins return.
Many hospitality related companies in Charleston and Myrtle Beach rely heavily on the influx of tourists every year, and it's difficult to say how quickly those visitors will return as cases of coronavirus continue to flare up in parts of the country.
