Support Charleston dining, hospitality and performance industries with our charity guide

As more and more hospitality and performance industries are feeling the financial strain related to the coronavirus pandemic, The Post and Courier will assist in getting the word out on local fundraising opportunities for these industries.
Take our short survey and let us know what assistance your established business, organization or nonprofit has created for the unemployed/underemployed in local F&B and the cultural arts communities.
Because many of these initiatives are brand new, they are untested and unvetted, although some are affiliated with preexisting philanthropic efforts. Potential donors are urged to do their research before making a contribution. Charity Navigator, an independent charity evaluator, has assembled this list of tips to help givers make informed decisions during COVID-19.
Charleston Feed the Need
A collaboration of farmers, restaurants and community members united in an effort to feed F&B workers in need during the COVID-19 crisis. With every $10 donated, a Charleston F&B community member will receive a grocery bag filled with goods purchased at a discounted rate from local farmers. Your donation helps to support farmers who are hurting in the wake of COVID-19 and put food on the plates of F&B community members that are out of work.
Donation options here vary from $10-$500.
Donate2It
Hospitality workers, in the South Carolina Lowcountry area of all levels and roles, can apply for an e-gift card in the amount of $50 to use at their preferred grocery store. Available on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as funds are available. The address on the application will be used for verification. Please provide home address not place of employment.
Click here for more info.
Hats Off for Home Team
bit.ly/2ULBw0Y | jason@carolinalendinggroup.com
100% of proceeds will go to buying grocery stores gift cards for Home Team employees, as all of their area locations are currently closed.
Donate $50 here - additional instructions are in the link.