Sunshine leaves Charleston as Carnival repositions ships during cruise hiatus

Carnival has moved its Sunshine cruise ship out of Charleston Harbor to meet up with other ships in the cruise line's system that will help crew members who've been onboard since mid-March due to a COVID-19 cruise hiatus return to their homes.
A Carnival spokesman did not say where the Sunshine, which left Charleston late last week, will be repositioned. A ship tracker on the VesselFinder.com website shows the Sunshine is at Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.
"As the company moves to safe operational manning levels, we have begun the process of returning healthy crew members to their home countries using our ships as transport," Carnival said in a statement. "Carnival Sunshine has departed Charleston to meet up with other ships in the fleet and allow crew members to join the vessels that will transport them home."
The State Ports Authority, which owns and operates the Port of Charleston, said Carnival's Sunshine plans to resume cruises from Union Pier on June 27.
The 3,002-passenger Sunshine had been docked at Columbus Street Terminal in downtown Charleston since the pleasure ship returned from a cruise to the Bahamas on March 16. About 1,100 crew members had stayed aboard the vessel during the hiatus. The cruise line said no crew members have displayed coronavirus symptoms and their health is being monitored.
Other ships in Carnival's network are also repositioning so crew members can return home until voyages resume.
It’s not clear how the public will respond to cruising once the COVID-19 crisis is over. Carnival said in a regulatory filing that nearly half of customers whose cruises were canceled have accepted vouchers for future trips in lieu of having their deposits returned. But the cruise line admits its future is uncertain and it is offering steep discounts — as low as $50 per person, per day — to lure future passengers.
The ports authority is also taking a hit from the cruise shutdown. The industry accounts for about 5 percent of the authority’s annual operating revenues, or roughly $8 million. Charleston hosted 262,776 passengers from the Sunshine and other pleasure ships making ports of call in 2019.