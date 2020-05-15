Summerville YMCA and other facilities to reopen pools and gyms amid new state guidelines

While Summerville YMCA enthusiasts can soon get back into their gym and pool routines, the facilities, like many spaces across the state, come with guidelines signifying a new normal.

Gov. Henry McMaster this week announced that salons, gyms and pools could reopen with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For gym owners, those limitations include only allowing five people per 1,000 square feet inside their facilities or 20 percent of their capacity.

Because of these new guidelines, the Summerville YMCA announced portions of its Oakbrook facility on Crosscreek drive, The Ponds YMCA in Pottery Circle and their downtown Summerville facility on West Doty Avenue will reopen Monday.

"We will be cleaning every 30 minutes," said Erin Roach, a spokeswoman for Summerville YMCA.

All of its members will be asked to wash their hands before their workouts and to wipe down equipment after use. They will be limited to 60- to 90-minute workouts. Group exercises will remain online.

Indoor pools, showers, saunas and locker rooms also won't be open to members. YMCA leaders will encourage those members to remain distant while spacing out exercise equipment.

Jana Chanthabane, executive director of the Ponds YMCA, said this will probably be one of the challenging parts for her staff since they've known a lot of members for a long time and look at them like family.

“We can’t greet them the way that we want to," she said.

At the Ponds facility, workers converted the outdoor pavilion to a free-weight area to help manage capacity guidelines.

During the times the Summerville facilities were ordered to be closed, staff restructured programs. This included introducing a new workout program at the Ponds called My Zone and trained gym instructors to provide more classes.

By the summer, they hope to start a restricted version of their summer camps and gymnastics programs.

“We’re just really trying to give our members everything," Roach said.

While the Summerville YMCA's indoor pool is closed, they are reopening their outdoor pool at their Oakbrook facility to members with only lap swimming being allowed.

McMaster's new guidelines for pubic pools include the same guidelines as gyms. Shareable items like floats are recommended to be removed.

Summerville YMCA members are asked to register a lane for a 40-minute lap swimming session online through the website.

Lowcountry pool openings Here are some of the local pools that will reopen Monday: North Charleston The Danny Jones Pool (1455 Monitor St.) is reopening for lap swim 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Mount Pleasant The Park West (off of Park West Boulevard) and R.L. Jones Center pool (391 Egypt Road) will be open 7-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Monday to Friday. It will also be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Charleston The Martin Luther King Jr. (155 Jackson St.), the W.L. Stephens (780 W. Oak Forest Drive), the Herbert Hasell (265 Fishburne St.) and James Island pools (1088 Quail Drive) are all awaiting approvals for reopening. Summerville YMCA The Summerville Family YMCA Oakbrook Pool (900 Crosscreek Drive) will be open 7-8 a.m. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. The indoor pool in their downtown facility will not be open.

But Summerville isn't alone in mapping out an outdoor public pool model. The Danny Jones Pool on Monitor Street in North Charleston is expecting to open Monday with lap swimming and additional guidelines. Swimmers there will have a time limit of one hour.

In Mount Pleasant, the Park West and R.L. Jones Center pool are expected to open Monday with similar guidelines and a 45-minute limit.

The North Charleston and Dorchester District 2 Aquatic Center was slated to open this spring. While construction of the center is finished, its opening has been pushed back to mid-June at the earliest.

Ray Anderson, a special assistant to the mayor of North Charleston, said there are rules about cleanup and pool temperature still in need of fine tuning. The center will have an Olympic sized pool and a therapy pool.

Leaders are interviewing potential employees.

"This is a very linear process," he said. "It has to be handled correctly."

Charleston's recreation department recently submitted a proposal to get approval on the reopening of public pools across the city. Once approved, a spokesman for the city said they can then release more information to residents about expected reopening dates and procedures.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence of the coronavirus spreading in pools. Proper maintenance and operation of a pool, with disinfection through chlorine and bromine, should inactivate the virus in the water.