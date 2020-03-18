Summerville reports first case of coronavirus, bringing SC total to 48

A patient at the Summerville Medical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trident Health officials said. The new case brings South Carolina's total to 48 cases in 15 counties.

The hospital was notified of the positive test result by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control late Tuesday night, Trident Health spokeswoman Kelly Bowen said.

The patient was in isolation at the time. Officials would not give details on the patient or how the individual may have contracted the virus.

Summerville Medical Center instituted visitor restrictions more than 10 days ago, Bowen said. Visitors and patients are screened, and any potential symptomatic patients are masked and isolated upon entry to the hospital.

As the number of reported cases grow, the state has introduced new measures daily to slow the spread. On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that all restaurants and bars close dine-in service, transitioning to delivery and take-out only. Gatherings have been restricted to 50 people or less across the state, which police plan to enforce.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.