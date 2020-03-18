You are the owner of this article.
Summerville reports first case of coronavirus, bringing SC total to 48

  • Updated
Coronavirus
A woman with a mask walks down Rivers Avenue near the Roper St. Francis Transition Clinic Monday, March 16, 2020 Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

A patient at the Summerville Medical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trident Health officials said. The new case brings South Carolina's total to 48 cases in 15 counties.

The hospital was notified of the positive test result by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control late Tuesday night, Trident Health spokeswoman Kelly Bowen said.

The patient was in isolation at the time. Officials would not give details on the patient or how the individual may have contracted the virus.

Summerville Medical Center instituted visitor restrictions more than 10 days ago, Bowen said. Visitors and patients are screened, and any potential symptomatic patients are masked and isolated upon entry to the hospital.

As the number of reported cases grow, the state has introduced new measures daily to slow the spread. On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that all restaurants and bars close dine-in service, transitioning to delivery and take-out only. Gatherings have been restricted to 50 people or less across the state, which police plan to enforce.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

