Summerville reports first case of coronavirus, bringing SC to 48 active cases

A patient at the Summerville Medical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trident Health officials said. The new case brings South Carolina's total to 48 cases in 14 counties.

The hospital was notified of the positive test result by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control late Tuesday night, Trident Health spokeswoman Kelly Bowen said.

The patient is a Charleston County resident, Dorchester County officials said. The patient was isolated and will remain at the Summerville Medical Center.

Officials would not say how the individual may have contracted the virus.

Summerville Medical Center instituted visitor restrictions more than 10 days ago, Bowen said. Visitors and patients are screened, and any potential symptomatic patients are masked and isolated upon entry to the hospital.

As the number of reported cases grow, the state has introduced new measures daily to slow the spread. On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that all restaurants and bars close dine-in service, transitioning to delivery and take-out only. Gatherings have been restricted to 50 people or fewer across the state, which police plan to enforce in coming days.

Violating an order that's part of a state of emergency in South Carolina, such as the ban on dine-in service in restaurants, is a misdemeanor punishable with up to $100 in fines or 30 days in jail.

The city of Charleston has suspended all city-permitted tours, effective noon Wednesday.

Some businesses, such as daycare centers, have been unsure how to approach the developing crisis, as McMaster's orders haven't yet included them. His order to close all pre-K-12 public schools did not mandate that daycare centers close as well.

Susan Daughtrey, owner of the Loving and Learning Educational Centers on James Island and in West Ashley, said she is making decisions on a day-by-day basis.

"We're not going to stay open unless it's safe," she said.

Staff at her child-care centers have increased cleaning efforts. No new children are allowed and sick kids are told to stay away.

The parents who rely on her care, which include many healthcare workers, are grateful for it, Daughtrey said.

The total number of children showing up to the centers has dropped by about half, to 100 or fewer. The centers start with kids as young as 6 weeks and goes up to those old enough for school.

While the center's doors remain open, staffers are trying to keep things as normal as possible for the children, she said. They receive academic, outdoor and free time during a 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule.

"I'm not trying to operate out of fear but also be very responsible about how we're going about this," Daughtrey said. "I feel like we're not getting enough from the government telling us what we need to be doing, as far as closing."

Many counties and towns have closed playgrounds and parks, such as Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island.

The ACLU of South Carolina urged criminal justice institutions to also institute stricter safety measures and allow inmates to practice as much social distancing as possible.

Police, the organization urged, should limit arrests to serious infractions, and especially avoid taking people into custody for breaking laws that disproportionately affect homeless people.

To limit contact between officers and citizens, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday that only "items deemed in need of urgent release" will be returned to their owners by the evidence custodian, effective immediately.

The also asked solicitors to seek sentences that don't unnecessarily land people in jail or under house arrest without medical care and to dismiss cases involving minor offenses. Temporarily vacating fine and fee enforcement would also lower the incarceration rate, the ACLU said.

Judges could balance accessibility and safety in their courtrooms by avoiding bench warrants and allowing personal recognizance bonds for defendants who can't afford bail, the ACLU argued.

Jail and prison administrators say they've already taken steps to increase sanitation and distance between inmates, but the ACLU urged them to make testing and medical care more accessible and find isolation tactics that don't include solitary confinement.

Meanwhile, blood donation centers are urging healthy people to help them build up a supply that's dwindled as officials cancel events and individuals try to stay home.

The Blood Connection, which is the sole supplier to Roper hospitals in the state, is down about 9,000 units of blood, the equivalent of 18 normal days of donations, spokeswoman Allie Van Dyke said.

Donations began trickling off in the affected areas but are now down throughout the state, according to Van Dyke.

The Red Cross has seen 105 drives cancelled across the Palmetto State as concerns over coronavirus grow, spokeswoman Maya Franklin said, leaving about 1,250 units uncollected. They generally need 220 units each day to keep hospitals stocked.

The Red Cross has amped up safety precautions at donation sites, spacing out beds and checking temperatures before allowing anyone into the facility, according to Franklin.

"This could be another healthcare emergency, on top of (coronavirus)," Franklin said. "We don't really have anything to compare this situation to."

Stephen Hobbs, David Slade and Andy Shain contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.