Summerville, Mount Pleasant renew mask requirements as coronavirus cases continue to mount

Town officials in Summerville and Mount Pleasant have extended temporary requirements for people to wear masks or other face coverings in public.

The renewals come as state health officials continue to report mounting coronavirus cases and deaths. With the colder days nearly upon the Lowcountry and the Thanksgiving holiday weeks away, officials are urging the public to remain vigilant in order to lessen the blow of what many fear is a third national uptick in cases.

Summerville officials met Thursday night and extended the requirement through Dec. 10.

All people entering a grocery store, pharmacy, or any building owned or operated by the town will have to wear a face covering while inside, officials said. Grocery stores do not include convenience stores, and businesses will not be held liable for enforcing the requirement.

But they will be required to post "conspicuous signage" at all entrances describing the mask requirement, officials said.

In addition, "all restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, and town buildings and indoor facilities in town must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public or other employees," officials said.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie enacted an emergency proclamation that also requires the wearing of a face mask or other covering.

All people entering a grocery store, pharmacy, or town-owned or operated building will have to wear a mask while inside, according to the proclamation. As with Summerville, grocery stores do not include convenience stores, and businesses will not be liable for enforcing the rule but will have to post signs.

Haynie's proclamation also includes a requirement for employees of the business types listed in Summerville's ordinance to wear masks.

"This proclamation contains the same regulations that were passed by council on three recent votes," the mayor said. "The upcoming holidays bring increased risks of exposure and this 60-day extension gets us through the holidays."

The mask proclamation will go into effect Sunday and expire 60 days later.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,348, which is 753 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 181,243 plus 10,858 probable cases

New deaths reported: 17

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,853 confirmed, 266 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,261,465

Hospitalized patients: 775

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Friday were Greenville, 242; Spartanburg, 109; and Anderson, 99, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 92 new cases, Berkeley logged 28 and Dorchester reported 34.

DHEC reported two tri-county deaths on Friday: Elderly patients aged 65 or older from Charleston and Berkeley counties.

Deaths

Of the 15 remaining deaths that DHEC reported Friday, one was a Pickens County resident age 35-64, DHEC said. The rest of the reported deaths were of elderly patients.

They lived in the following counties: Anderson, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Oconee, Richland and York.

Hospitalizations

Of the 775 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, 188 were in intensive care and 89 were on ventilators.

Long-term care facilities

There have been 11,059 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 7,177 residents and 3,882 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,500 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 21 percent. Twenty-three workers also have died. Together, they account for 40 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Friday shows.

Of the 684 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 406. There are active outbreaks at 120 of them.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 434 facilities; 210 do not allow it; and 40 did not report.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.