Summerville Flowertown Festival to be postponed due to coronavirus

The 48th annual Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival is being postponed until Labor Day weekend because of the new coronavirus.

Spokeswoman Erin Roach confirmed on Friday that the festival, slated for April, will be held Sept. 4-6.

"While we understand the impact, the safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority. More information will be provided in the upcoming weeks," Roach said.

The festival is one of the largest events in the South Carolina, averaging around 200,000 attendees each year.