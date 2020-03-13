You are the owner of this article.
Summerville Flowertown Festival to be postponed due to coronavirus

Thousands of visitors flock to the annual Flowertown Festival in Summerville. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

The 48th annual Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival is being postponed until Labor Day weekend because of the new coronavirus.

Spokeswoman Erin Roach confirmed on Friday that the festival, slated for April, will be held Sept. 4-6.

"While we understand the impact, the safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority. More information will be provided in the upcoming weeks," Roach said. 

The festival is one of the largest events in the South Carolina, averaging around 200,000 attendees each year. 

Jerrel Floyd is an Alabama raised reporter who covers Summerville and Dorchester County for The Post and Courier.

