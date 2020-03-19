Summerville declares a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic

The town of Summerville has declared a state of emergency to prevent any transmission of the coronavirus.

The decision was made during a special called council meeting Thursday. The state of emergency is scheduled to last through April 9.

This means that Town Council's normal operating procedures will be suspended. All town offices are also now closed to the public. Town officials are recommending residents use online services, such as the CitizenServe Portal, to meet their zoning, permitting and business license needs.

All deadlines for fees, fines and penalties are also temporarily suspended. Public hearings have been suspended.

Prior to the declaration, a case of the virus was confirmed at the Summerville Medical Center. That patient was a Charleston County resident.

The town's largest event, the Flowertown Festival, had been postponed until September, and all of the town's spring sports programs had also been postponed.

The mayor's office could not be reached for comments on why the town waited until now to declare a state of emergency.

Some additional coronavirus response information for the town:

Court

All traffic/criminal court and preliminary hearings will be rescheduled for April. The only sessions that will be held are bond hearings daily at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. if necessary.

Staff will be available by phone at 843-875-2010 for payments and questions from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payments can also be made online at SC.gov or dropped off in the overnight payment receptacle outside Town Hall.

Events

The 2020 Farmers Market has been postponed.

The Fire Department’s car seat installation classes are canceled.

Movies in the Park for March 27 is canceled.

Staff will work with permittees on upcoming rentals.

Meetings