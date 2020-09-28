Summerville council extends mask rule through mid-November as COVID-19 deaths mount in SC

Another 10 South Carolinians were confirmed dead due to the novel coronavirus on Monday and 542 new confirmed cases were reported by the state.

In all, confirmed cases now total 142,449 people, with another 4,006 patients probably infected by the deadly disease COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said. So far, 3,154 deaths have been confirmed as being related to the virus and it was presumed another 183 people also fell victim.

In Summerville, the city's mask ordinance was extended to Nov. 12 by the Town Council.

A special meeting was called to extend the mask ordinance to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The law was set to expire Sept. 30.

Town officials voted 5-2 at a Sept. 10 council meeting to amend the ordinance to only require residents to wear masks in grocery stores, pharmacies and town-owned buildings. Employees of food and retail establishments are also required to wear face coverings during in-person interactions with the public or their colleagues.

Other cities, including Charleston and Mount Pleasant, also have such mask orders in place.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 542, a 243 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close. Another 12 cases are probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 142,449, plus 4,006 probable cases.

New deaths reported: 10, plus one probable death.

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,154, plus 183 probable deaths.

Hospitalized patients: 753

Total tests in S.C.: 1,386,564

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Monday were Richland, 90; Greenville, 65; and Lexington, 64.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 49 new cases, Berkeley had 11 and Dorchester had 10.

Deaths

Of the 10 new deaths, six were elderly patients aged 65 and older, according to DHEC. Four were considered middle-aged, 35 to 64.

They resided in Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Lee, Lexington, Richland, Spartanburg and Williamsburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 753 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Monday, DHEC said 172 were in intensive care and 108 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested.

There are 315 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and 257 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.

Jerrel Floyd contributed to this report.