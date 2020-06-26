Summerville area seniors get high school baseball finale in Home Run Derby

SUMMERVILLE — The clang of bats hitting baseballs and small children screaming "Mine" rang through the town's Gahagan Park as high school seniors put on their uniforms — and a show — one last time.

"It's good to get back seeing everybody," said Logan Palma, a graduating senior at Summerville High School.

With some students seeing their last baseball season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the town organized a Home Run Derby as an official send-off for graduating students at surrounding schools.

Baseball players from Summerville, Fort Dorchester and Ashley Ridge high schools gathered on Friday night to compete to see which senior was the top slugger.

The derby had four rounds with the third consisting of four batters. The fourth and final round involved the top two hitters — Summerville's Palma and Brody Hopkins — going head to head for the gold-toned trophy.

They tied each other with six home runs each.

In the second sudden death, Hopkins came out on top with a single homer in three swings.

Palma will go to Erskine College in the fall. Hopkins will attend the College of Charleston and play for the Cougars.

"Last time ever," Hopkins said before the final pitches were tossed to him.

Pat Monteith, a Fort Dorchester player, made it to the top four. He's happy people realized that something was taken away from them with the season being cut short.

He enjoyed being able to hit pitches from their coaches again. He's attending North Greenville University in the fall, where he'll play baseball.

"It feels good," he said.

Tim Orvin, Summerville's assistant manager of Parks and Recreation, and Don Stanford, the town's recreation coordinator, said they organized the event as a way to bring the community together and celebrate the players one last time.

"We wanted to get them back out there on the field," Stanford said.

The event started off as something small for the players. But over time, it grew to a larger community program, Orvin said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"Hopefully it can become an annual event," he said.

Over 100 families, students and players gathered at the park to watch. They tried to social distance as much as they could because of the coronavirus.

The announcer encouraged everyone to maintain a distance of 6 feet. So instead of seeing a large high school baseball game crowd, the gathering looked more like a recreation game parents would typically take small children to.

In the outfield, the kids spaced out to catch some of the balls that didn't make it beyond the fence. Some of the seniors even autographed baseballs for the smaller children.

Hopkins was one of those players. He felt blessed when he first got the news about the derby.

"It just gives us another chance to come out here," he said.

Hopkins was a little heartbroken when he got the news that their first game would be their last of the season. It was back in March against James Island Charter High School. They ended up winning.

"It's all good at the end of the day," he said.

The team had also just gotten new baseball caps.

"We were supposed to wear them this year," said Capers Molinaroli, a Summerville player. "But we never got to."

They ended up playing the James Island game like it was their last, Molinaroli said.

One of the things he's going to miss the most with graduating is the day-in and day-out work with his teammates and them holding each other accountable.

"Just baseball itself has kept me going over the years," he said. "I'm thankful for every experience I have."

Molinaroli made it to the top four at the derby. He is planning to attend Limestone College in the fall where he also plans to continue to play baseball.