Sullivan's Island to keep police checkpoints up from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. over mayor's objections

Sullivan's Island Town Council considered easing access restrictions to the barrier island but decided to keep police checkpoints in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 12.

Mayor Patrick O'Neil, who cast the lone vote against the decision on Tuesday, had encouraged council to slightly ease the restrictions, saying that neighboring Isle of Palms was poised to do the same.

“Instead of (starting) the restrictions at 7, they would start at 8, and instead of ending them at 7 p.m., they would end at 5," O'Neil told council members.

“Those new hours could be something we could work with, and live with, while still protecting our residents safety."

Isle of Palms City Council has not made such changes, and meets Tuesday night. O'Neil said he has been coordinating with Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll, who had informally polled the city's council members.

Following the Sullivan's Island decision leaving the checkpoint times unchanged, Carroll said he thinks no change on Isle of Palms is now likely, although council members had seemed ready to approve one.

"I'm pretty sure we'll stick to 7 to 7," Carroll said.

The two islands are connected by a bridge at Breach Inlet. They have so far coordinated the times of their police checkpoints, keeping non-residents off both islands during the day but allowing residents of both islands to move freely between the two.

Starting the checkpoints an hour later and ending them two hours earlier would have created more opportunities for inland residents, primarily those living just across the marsh in Mount Pleasant, to come and walk on the beach during daylight hours.

Some Sullivan's Island council members, who met in an online Zoom meeting, said they were concerned that ending the checkpoints at 5 p.m. would mean the Police Department would have to spend more time enforcing rules on the beach.

Aside from the checkpoints, people are only allowed on the beaches for exercise, and only in groups of three or less with exceptions for family members. The latest version of the town's rules prohibit chairs and coolers on the beach, and require beach-goers to keep moving.

“If Isle of Palms changes to different hours, we can meet again tomorrow," Councilman Greg Hammond said.

Neighboring Mount Pleasant has put similar rules in place for its parks, three of which reopened April 25, with dozens more set to reopen Friday. Park-goers are supposed to keep moving, organized activities are prohibited and groups of more than three are banned.

Across the harbor from Sullivan's Island, Folly Beach debated beach restrictions Monday and City Council voted unanimously to keep police checkpoints in place, to keep non-residents off the island.